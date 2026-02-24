Subscribe
Close
News

J. Cole’s Honda Civic Taps Out Midway Through The Trunk Sale Tour

J. Cole’s Honda Civic has seen better days, reportedly breaking down in the middle of his trunk sale tour.

Published on February 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

J. Cole’s Honda Civic has seen better days, reportedly breaking down in the middle of his trunk sale tour.

During a stop in Phoenix, Arizona, the old-school Civic decided it needed a break. The Fayetteville rapper took to social media to let fans know there had been a slight delay in his travels.

“Tried to make it to LA before we go back home, the Civic said it had enough and broke on us! Phoenix, we here now while the car is getting fixed. Gonna mob around the city in the sprinter selling CDs in the meantime.”

It looks like Phoenix may get a longer visit than expected while the car is being repaired. Just days earlier, the Dreamville MC announced The Fall-Off World Tour, supporting his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, which has been well-received by fans and the Hip-Hop world.

The original announcement included 54 tour dates, but Cole later expanded the run with an additional 19 stops. The tour will hit major cities, including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Boston.

The tour is set to begin on July 10th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will wrap up on December 12th in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Even with the unexpected setback, Cole continues to prove his dedication to connecting with fans by any means necessary.

Related Tags

Arizona J. Cole phoenix

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

    BAFTAs Backlash: BBC Apologizes For Airing N-Word Outburst Despite Tape Delay, Delroy Lindo Makes A Statement As More Celebs Call Out 'Unacceptable' Situation

    Bossip
    Tyla x Yung Miami

    No Shade, All Tea? Fans Suspect Tyla Trolled Yung Miami Track Despite Dispute Over 'Chanel'

    Bossip
    New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals

    Vikings' Rondale Moore Dies After Suspected Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

    Cassius Life
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. To Unretire After Mike Tyson Fight, Social Media Swears He's Broke

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Comment
    dsavv
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

    Comment
    Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Byron Donalds’ Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

    Comment
    Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

    Comment
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Comment
    Trending
    “Hey Tony” track by J.I.D adn Tony The Tiger
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    “Hey Tony!”: J.I.D Creates New Frosted Flakes Jingle

    Comment
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
    9 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Baby Keem Drops His Album ‘Casino,’ Fans Say He Hit The Lotto

    Comment
    Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

    Comment
    President Trump Hosts Black History Month Reception At The White House
    15 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Documented Racist Trump’s Black History Month Remarks Send Internet Reeling

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close