Ryan Coogler’s ‘X-Files’ Reboot Gets Pilot Order At Hulu

Coogler to write and direct the X-Files pilot for Hulu, with Daniel Deadwyler as co-lead.

Series will follow FBI agents investigating unexplained phenomena, staying true to original show.

Gillian Anderson open to reprising her role as Dana Scully if the reboot is well-executed.

Getty Images / Ryan Coogler / X-Files

The truth is still out there, and we will continue to hunt for it when Ryan Coogler’s X-Files revival arrives on Hulu.

Deadline exclusively reports that Hulu greenlit a pilot order for Coogler’s long-talked-about show and confirmed that Daniel Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson) is onboard as a co-lead in the series. Still, no other casting announcements have been revealed.

Coogler, who is arguably the hottest name in Hollywood thanks to box office successes like Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and most recently Sinners, will be writing and directing the pilot.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As for the plot of Coogler’s X-Files, it won’t stray from the original show, according to the website. It will follow “two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents — one played by Deadwyler — form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

No Word On If The OG X-Files Cast Will Return

Coogler’s X-Files will also see the series creator, Chris Carter, attached as a producer, but no word on whether the original cast members, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, who played FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully for nine seasons, including two films and the 2016 revival, which lasted for two seasons on Fox.

Helping bring Coogler’s vision of the X-Files to the small screen is Jennifer Yale (The Copenhagen Test), who will serve as showrunner.

In a podcast interview, Coogler confirmed that his X-Files reboot was next on his plate and revealed that he had spoken with Anderson about his X-Files revival.

“I’ve been excited about that for a long time, and I’m fired up to get back to it,” Coogler said about his “X-Files” reboot. “Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f—ing scary. We’re gonna try to make something really great, bro, and really be something for the real ‘X-Files‘ fans, and maybe find some new ones.”

Gillian Anderson Is Open To Returning

Even though Anderson has not been confirmed to return, she expressed optimism at the idea of being attached to Coogler’s X-Files.

“It’s so funny because for most of my life, since I have finished ‘The X-Files’, every interview I do, people have asked and the answer has always been, ‘Nope, not going to happen, not going to happen,'” Anderson said. “Now, Ryan Coogler, who is the director of ‘Black Panther’ — brilliant, brilliant director — has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it, and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen.”

She continued, “Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing. I’m not saying no. I think he’s really cool, and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well. And maybe I’ll pop in for a little something something.”

We really can’t wait to see this series; we have all the faith that Ryan Coogler will deliver another gem.