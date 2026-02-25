Subscribe
2026 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced

2026 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Include Wu-Tang Clan & More

Joining the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees are New Edition, Phil Collins, Sade, and the late Luther Vandross.

Published on February 25, 2026
The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

The 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame list of nominees includes several legends across several musical genres, including Hip-Hop and R&B stars. This year, the Wu-Tang Clan, Lauryn Hill, New Edition, and more will all have a chance to be inducted, joining other musical standouts.

The 2026 nominees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include the hit-making vocalist Mariah Carey, Shakira, Sade, and the late Luther Vandross. With 17 nominees in total, the list also features acts like The Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, P!NK, Phil Collins, Billy Idol, and Oasis.

As seen on Billboard, 10 of the announced acts are first-time nominees, while seven acts have previously been nominated. For example, this is Phil Collins’ first nomination, although he is already in the Rock Hall as part of the group, Genesis.

For Carey, this is the third time the Queen of Christmas songs has been nominated for induction into the Rock Hall. Sade was last nominated for induction in 2024.

Recently, Gene Simmons of KISS fame made headlines after decrying the inclusion of Hip-Hop acts into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, prompting Chuck D of the legendary group Public Enemy to offer a different perspective.

To see the full list, click here.

Photo: Getty

