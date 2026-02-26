Subscribe
Close
News

DOJ Faces New Claims Of Scrubbing Trump From Epstein Files

DOJ Faces New Accusations Of Scrubbing Trump’s Name From Epstein Files

The DOJ faces growing calls of transparency after key opponents of President Trump claim his name is being scrubbed from the Epstein Files.

Published on February 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Senate Democrats Launch Oversight Effort On Epstein Files

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the administration of President Donald Trump are facing growing calls for transparency regarding the Epstein Files. Key opponents of the Trump administration and the DOJ claim that department officials have scrubbed any connection the president had with the late financier.

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address this past Tuesday, several news organizations and a handful of investigative journalists have published reports that accusations of sexual assault made by a woman against the president are no longer found in the documents. In the wake of the address, more news outlets are making similar reports.

As reported by the BBC, California Congressman Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the ranking member House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, has accused the DOJ of withholding key information within the documents. Garcia, because of his status, has seen the unredacted files and said the claims made by the unnamed woman are no longer discoverable in the documents.

As reported by the Associated Press, DOJ officials said on Wednesday (February 25) that they will investigate claims of documents being withheld, which contradicts the White House’s assertions that Trump was free and clear of any connection to the allegations within the Epstein Files.

NPR also conducted its own investigation of the files, discovering that the files released to the public have been altered in comparison to an earlier review of the trove of documents. The White House responded to NPR’s report this week with a lengthy statement, once more hammering home Trump’s innocence in the matter.

“Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson stated to NPR. “And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him. Meanwhile, Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and Stacey Plaskett have yet to explain why they were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein after he was a convicted sex offender.”

NPR added that there appears to be at least 53 pages of evidence removed from the Epstein Files database.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Jeffrey Epstein POLITICS president donald trump

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Iman Shumpert and Kayla Nicole

    Iman Shumpert Reacts To 'Good Friend' Kayla Nicole's Reveal That He Once Dumped Her For Teyana Taylor—'I Wasn't Offended'

    Bossip
    San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks: Emirates NBA Cup - Championship

    Chris Bosh Says He "Woke Up Covered In My Own Blood" As He Details Recent Health Scare

    Cassius Life
    Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Hornets - Game Three

    Lamar Odom Talks "Great Cocaine Summers" During NBA Career & Almost Fighting Mark Cuban

    Cassius Life

    Keep It Cute, Curtis: 50 Cent Drags Tina Knowles And Solange Into T.I. Beef But Dutifully Deletes Posts Amid BeyHive Buzz

    Bossip
    Trending
    7 Items
    Technology  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting “Pay-For-Pray” Hallow App

    Comment
    The Alabama Solution screen cap
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    ‘The Alabama Solution’ Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Comment
    dsavv
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

    Comment
    Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

    Comment
    Trending
    Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

    Comment
    Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Byron Donalds’ Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

    Comment
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Police Visit Ray J’s Home Over Alleged Domestic Dispute

    Comment
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close