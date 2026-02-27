Subscribe
Close
News

Thee Musical: Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her Broadway Debut

Megan Thee Stallion has some news for her Hotties, she’s headed to Broadway.

Published on February 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Megan Thee Stallion KPopped
Source: Apple TV+ / Megan Thee Stallion / KPopped

Megan Thee Stallion has some news for her Hotties, she’s headed to Broadway.

The Houston Hottie is set to join the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical for an eight-week run. The Lover Girl rapper will take on the role of Harold Zidler, the owner and host of the famed cabaret.

Megan is scheduled to appear on Broadway from March 24 through May 17, marking a new chapter in the Houston MC’s already multifaceted career.

In a statement to The Fader, Meg shared her excitement about stepping into the theater world.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor. I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively, and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace.”

She also acknowledged the discipline required for stage, “Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation, and storytelling. I’im up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

Beyond the Broadway buzz, Megan recently addressed online rumors that she and her boyfriend, Klay Thompson, had split. During a TikTok Live session, she quickly shut down all rumors, calling them cap.

“I never get on live because everybody tries to h*e me. I get on this h*e and breathe, and they be like ‘Megan Thee Stallion breathes wrong.’”

From hit after hit to center stage under the bright lights of Broadway, Megan Thee Stallion continues to prove there’s no box big enough to hold the Hot Girl.

Related Tags

klay thompson Megan Thee Stallion

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Old man, perfume with skin and smile for beauty, grooming and hygiene isolated on studio background. Happiness, wellness and skincare, cosmetic product and topless with body cologne and fragrance

    Colognes That Always Get Compliments Every Time You Walk In The Room

    Cassius Life

    Hot Girl Heat: Megan Thee Stallion Sends Tongues Wagging With Juvenile 'B.B.B.' Remix Tease, Fans Wonder When It's Dropping

    Bossip
    Carnival Season 2026 stunners

    Feathered Royalty, Act Accordingly! A Gallery Of Flawlessly Feathered Fine Tings Who Set Di Road ABLAZE During Carnival Season 2026

    Bossip
    President Trump Spends Weekend At His Mar-a-Lago Resort In Florida

    Trump Treats USA Men's Hockey Team To McDonald's Feast At White House

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    7 Items
    Technology  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting “Pay-For-Pray” Hallow App

    Comment
    The Alabama Solution screen cap
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    ‘The Alabama Solution’ Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

    Comment
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

    Comment
    Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Byron Donalds’ Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

    Comment
    Trending
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Police Visit Ray J’s Home Over Alleged Domestic Dispute

    Comment
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Comment
    dsavv
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close