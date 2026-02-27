Subscribe
Close
News

T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

T.I.’s son, Domani, joins the fun and drops his own diss track to 50 Cent.

Published on February 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

T.I.’s son, Domani, joins the fun and drops his own diss track to 50 Cent.

The Harris family has been working overtime trying to teach the In Da Club rapper a lesson, telling him on multiple occasions to keep their wife/mother out his mouth. In total, T.I., Domani, and King have dropped seven diss tracks in the span of a month aimed at Fif.

This latest one might be the grand slam. Domani poured gasoline on this record, flipping Outkast’s classic “I’m Sorry Ms. Jackson” and crafting his own version directed at Curtis Jackson. He opens the track as if he’s having a conversation with 50’s late mother, questioning whether she would approve of her son’s antics:

“He’s a legend now, I guess it worked out but I need some answers / Are you happy with the way he been holding your family name? / I need to know ‘cause I can’t sleep at night thinking you died in vain / I think it got to him, people won’t tell him because he pay ‘em.”

By the second verse, Domani is right at 50’s neck:

“Aye, Curtis, I encourage you to do a lil research / On my whole family, but you can start with me first / I know you not familiar with a mother or a father / Maybe that’s the reason you be targeting the women / Let somebody try yo Mama, bet you’d probably wanna kill ‘em.”

Fans online are already calling it the strongest diss to come out of the Harris household so far. Check out the full track below.

Related Tags

50 Cent T.I.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Old man, perfume with skin and smile for beauty, grooming and hygiene isolated on studio background. Happiness, wellness and skincare, cosmetic product and topless with body cologne and fragrance

    Colognes That Always Get Compliments Every Time You Walk In The Room

    Cassius Life

    Hot Girl Heat: Megan Thee Stallion Sends Tongues Wagging With Juvenile 'B.B.B.' Remix Tease, Fans Wonder When It's Dropping

    Bossip
    Carnival Season 2026 stunners

    Feathered Royalty, Act Accordingly! A Gallery Of Flawlessly Feathered Fine Tings Who Set Di Road ABLAZE During Carnival Season 2026

    Bossip
    President Trump Spends Weekend At His Mar-a-Lago Resort In Florida

    Trump Treats USA Men's Hockey Team To McDonald's Feast At White House

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    7 Items
    Technology  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting “Pay-For-Pray” Hallow App

    Comment
    The Alabama Solution screen cap
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    ‘The Alabama Solution’ Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

    Comment
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

    Comment
    Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Byron Donalds’ Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

    Comment
    Trending
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Police Visit Ray J’s Home Over Alleged Domestic Dispute

    Comment
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Comment
    dsavv
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close