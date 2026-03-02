Subscribe
Wu-Tang's Oliver "Power" Grant’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Wu-Tang Clan's Oliver "Power" Grant's Cause Of Death Revealed

Published on March 2, 2026
Wu-Tang: An American Saga Premiere
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

As tributes continue to pour in over the untimely death of Wu-Tang Clan‘s Oliver “Power” Grant, a cause of death has been revealed. Unfortunately, the 55-year-old passed away from pancreatic cancer on Feb. 24, 2026.

Wu-Tang Clan and Power’s family shared the cause of the essential cog in the Wu’s rise, and the founder of the Wu-Wear clothing brand, in a social media post on Sunday (March 1).

“A true fighter until the end, he was surrounded by his mother, his children, his family and his closest friends,” said the statement.

The family added, “It was the honor of his life to pour his love, wisdom and brilliance into his family and his community. His impact was singular; there will never be another to take his place.”

It was Method Man, who handles the chorus on the RZA soundtrack song and hit “Wu-Wear: The Garment Renaissance,” who initially revealed the proud Park Hill, Staten Island native’s death with an IG post. “Paradise my Brother safe Travels!! Bruh I am not ok ..,” wrote Mr. Meth.

The RZA took to IG to salute his old friend as well. “Power — I cannot thank you enough for sharing your wisdom and knowledge with such generosity and kindness from the very beginning of my storytelling journey. You believed in my passion and supported me from the start. I will always feel blessed for that,” wrote the Abbott.

The family also shared was that Power’s wake is scheduled for March 13 and his funeral will be the next day in New York City, with more details forthcoming.

Hip-Hop Wired sends its deepest condolences to Oliver “Power” Grant’s family and friends during this difficult time. Rest peacefully.

wu-tang clan

