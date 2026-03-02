Subscribe
Close
News

Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

According to newly filed court records, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald rescheduled the Chicago rapper’s trial for Aug. 20, 2026.

Published on March 2, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Source: Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot / Broward County Clerk of the Courts

Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial has been delayed once again and now has a new start date.

According to newly filed court records, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald rescheduled the Chicago rapper’s trial for Aug. 20, 2026.

The delay follows requests from several co-defendants seeking to have their cases severed from Durk’s. Judge Fitzgerald denied those motions, ruling that defendants accused of participating in the same crime should be tried together.

Smurk has been denied bail since his arrest in October 2024. Prosecutors allege he hired a shooter to target Quando Rondo, an incident that resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin in April but was postponed due to the complexity of the case involving multiple defendants. In January, reports also claimed the OTF rapper was allegedly found with an Apple Watch in his cell.

Since being locked up, Durk has remained largely silent publicly and has released only one project. His album Deep Thoughts dropped in October 2024 and featured appearances from Lil Baby, Future, and Jhené Aiko, with standout tracks including “Turn Up A Notch” and “Can’t Hide It.”

The case remains in limbo as prosecutors and defense attorneys prepare for what is expected to be a closely watched trial.

Related Tags

lil durk murder trial

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    So Stunning: Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Sheryl Lee Ralph & Viola Davis Dazzlingly Dominate The Actors Awards Red Carpet

    Bossip
    'Spider-Man: Far From Home' film premiere, After Party, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2019

    Congratulations! Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Married! Tea-Spilling Stylist Law Roach Cacklingly Confirms 'Spider-Man' Spouses

    Bossip
    57th NAACP Image Awards - Show

    Deon Cole Catches Heat For Tourette's Joke In NAACP Image Awards Monologue

    Cassius Life
    Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey"

    The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" Surprise Hype Leads To Mall Shootings & Confused Sneakerheads

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP
    12 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Donald Trump & His Administration Are Getting Cooked Over “Operation Epic Fury”

    Comment
    The Alabama Solution screen cap
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    ‘The Alabama Solution’ Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

    Comment
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

    Comment
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    Trending
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Police Visit Ray J’s Home Over Alleged Domestic Dispute

    Comment
    Rod Wave In Concert - Detriot, MI
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Four Shot During Memorial Service For Lil Poppa

    Comment
    Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

    Comment
    Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close