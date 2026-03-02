Subscribe
Ilhan Omar Fries Nancy Mace Online, Internet Joins In

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar fired back at her Republican colleague Nancy Mace over trolling her and another Muslim lawmaker online, leading to some online backlash.

Published on March 2, 2026
House Democrats Hold Capitol Hill Hearing On Ending Violent Immigration Enforcement By Federal Agents
Source: Alex Wong / Getty

As the Trump administration launched a surprise attack on Iran on Saturday (Feb. 28), Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace decided to use it to troll other members of the House of Representatives – specifically Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. That led to Omar firing back at Mace in a way that brought immediate online attention.

Mace’s post on X, formerly Twitter, quoted a report by Fox News that declared Iran’s Supreme Commander Ali Hosseini Khamenei was killed in the airstrikes. “My heart goes out to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib tonight. Sending them thoughts and prayers,” Mace wrote.

Omar swiftly replied in a post quoting Mace’s. “I hope you aren’t drunk and took your staff’s advice, Rashida and I don’t know this man and feel confident he didn’t care about us. Please restrain from drinking too much as you have been warned from your staff and stay off social media when you are drunk,” she wrote, adding: “I pray in his holy month you find peace and respect for yourself.”

The Minnesota congresswoman has been a constant target of the right-wing since joining the House of Representatives, primarily due to her being born in Somalia before becoming a U.S. citizen. She and Tlaib, who was born in Michigan, are Sunni Muslims and Khamenei was a Shi’a Muslim. Mace has ramped up her attacks on Omar within the past year since President Donald Trump has repeated false and bigoted claims about the Somali community in the U.S. toward the end of last year.

Omar’s post on X referenced allegations made by former congressional staffers to Mace, which were revealed in an article in New York Magazine last month. They state that she’s “deteriorated” and has a very strained relationship with Trump in addition to being accused of excessive drinking and other questionable behavior, such as creating burner accounts on social media platforms to promote her attractiveness.

Mace was apparently unmoved, issuing another bigoted post on X quoting Omar’s, prompting more online to blast the South Carolina lawmaker for her words such as a BlueSky user named Raider.

