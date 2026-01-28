Subscribe
Rep. Ilhan Omar Attacked By Man During Minnesota Town Hall

Rep. Ilhan Omar Attacked By Man During Town Hall, Had Right Cross In The Tuck

Minnesota lawmaker Rep. Ilhan Omar was speaking during a town hall meeting when a man rushed the podium and sprayed her with a substance.

Published on January 28, 2026
US-POLITICS-OMAR-INCIDENT

Rep. Ilhan Omar endured a harrowing scene last night (January 27) during a town hall meeting that was quicky descalted. A man rushed the podium where the Minnesota lawmaker was speaking and sprayed her with an unknown substance, and nearly threw blows at the man herself.

Rep. Ilhan Omar was addressing constituents at a town hall meeting alongside local lawmakers on Tuesday when a white man in a hooded jacket rushed the podium and sprayed Omar with the substance.

In the video that was captured by ABC News, the man can be seen pointing and mouthing words at the congresswoman, who approached the man with her fist cocked and ready to throw a blow before the man was promptly removed from the staging area.

The shocking scene caused an immediate reaction among attendees, but after the matter was settled, Omar went back to addressing the crowd. She was at the event to speak about ICE’s presence in the state, which has sparked tensions with local officials at the White House.

According to MPR News, Omar spoke for 25 more minutes, and while she appeared to be lightly shaken, she defiantly stated that she cannot be intimidated. Omar also took to her X account to address the incident, writing, “I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s attacker used a syringe with an unknown liquid inside that investigators are currently examining.

Minneapolis Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw shared that she and state Sen. Bobby Joe Champion were both struck with the substance, prompting a statement.

“This was an act of violence. It was frightening, intentional, and completely unacceptable,” Vetaw said in a statement. “Violence and intimidation have no place in our democracy. Political disagreement must never escalate into physical harm. Town halls are meant to be spaces for dialogue, not danger.”

The town hall aired on the C-SPAN network, which captures another angle of the brazen attack.

Omar’s office also issued a statment, which can be read below.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Ilhan Omar minneapolis Minnesota POLITICS

    Comment

