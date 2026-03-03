Subscribe
Close
News

Timberland Set To Release New Slip-On Boot Clog, Allegedly

Nope: Timberland Set To Release New Slip-On Boot Clog, Allegedly

Published on March 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Timberland Boot Clog
Source: Hypebeast / Timberland

Timberland is probably the only footwear brand that can remain in business until the end of time, just off the strength of their classic construction boots that come in a variety of colors (y’all can thank New Yorkers for that). Looking to add another closet staple to their growing collection of silhouettes, Timberland is releasing their first clog boot, and well, yeah, nah.

According to Hypebeast, Timberland has released the first look at their upcoming boot clog shoe, and as far as we’re concerned, these may be DOA because WTF?! The new slip-on silhouette will come in the traditional yellow suede construction boot colorway that made Timberland boots a staple out in the streets of New York (they really do go with everything). And while the new silhouette looks semi-comfortable, it’s going to have to be a no from most of us.

Y’all might see a few rich burgers rocking these in the Hamptons or something, but don’t expect these to become a familiar sight in the boroughs of Brooklyn, the Bronx or Queens. Maybe Harlem. They stay experimenting with fashion out there to get ahead of the wave.

Per Hypebeast:

Arriving in the classic Wheat and Dark Brown colorways, the upper retains Timberland’s signature nubuck leather build, complete with visible stitching and padded collar details.

Traditional lace-up fastenings are replaced by a clog-style slip-on design, with the quarters and tongue streamlined for ease. The outsole maintains the brand’s durable lug pattern for traction, ensuring functionality alongside style.

No word on when these will end up hitting shelves and struggling to move off of them, but Timberland is aiming for a 2026 release.

Would you cop the Timberland Boot Clog? Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know in the comments section.

Related Tags

timberland

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Beef Plate Ribs (Brontosaurus)

    The Rise Of Mr. Tendernism And The BBQ Controversy: What You Need To Know

    Cassius Life
    ELLE's 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus - Show

    Zendaya's Mom Laughs Off Law Roach's Surprise Reveal That Her Daughter Secretly Married Tom Holland

    Bossip
    Scary Movie asset

    Do You Like Scary Parody Movies? The Wayans Bros, Regina Hall, Anna Faris & Hanson’s Strong Little Hand Are BACK In Bonkers New ‘Scary Movie’ Trailer

    Bossip

    Spurs' Luke Kornet Asks Hawks To Cancel "Magic City Night" & Gets Roasted Instead

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

    Comment
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

    Comment
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    The Alabama Solution screen cap
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    ‘The Alabama Solution’ Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

    Comment
    Trending
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

    Comment
    Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

    Comment
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” To Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies

    Comment
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Rep. Lauren Boebert Goofily Shares Photos From Hillary Clinton Deposition With Benny Johnson

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close