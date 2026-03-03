Subscribe
Close
News

Salt-N-Pepa Enter NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame

Salt-N-Pepa Make History With NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame Induction

Salt-N-Pepa are receiving their flowers in a major way after being inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

Published on March 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

Salt-N-Pepa are receiving their flowers in a major way after being inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

The honor adds yet another achievement to the legendary Hip-Hop group’s résumé. In addition to their Hall of Fame induction, Salt-N-Pepa made history as the first female rap group to win a Grammy and earn a platinum certification. 

MC Lyte presented the award and took a moment to celebrate the duo’s impact:

“I’m a longtime friend with the group, and I came up with them. They influenced me and so many others in our careers. They showed all of us that we could stand toe to toe with any roughneck.”

When the group took the stage to accept the honor, Salt delivered a lyrical acceptance speech:

“Here’s to my kings and my queens, Hip-Hop and rap fiends. I ain’t talking pipes, I’m talking about rap dreams, I can’t breathe. All I see is hands and white knees, 2025 came and went like lightning, time moving way too fast, it’s frightening.”

Pepa followed with a heartfelt message about what the Hall of Fame induction means to her and the culture:

“When we first started, there wasn’t any blueprint for women like us in Hip-Hop. We were told to compete, we were told to conform. We were told to make ourselves smaller in the room. But we chose to stand together and to stay true to who we are. So this award really is for the women that came before us. IT’s for the women standing beside us. It’s for the women coming next, and it’s for every female MC who was ever underestimated but never silenced.”

Salute to Salt, Pepa, & DJ Spinderella on the induction.

Related Tags

mc lyte NAACP Image Awards salt-n-pepa

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Beef Plate Ribs (Brontosaurus)

    The Rise Of Mr. Tendernism And The BBQ Controversy: What You Need To Know

    Cassius Life
    ELLE's 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus - Show

    Zendaya's Mom Laughs Off Law Roach's Surprise Reveal That Her Daughter Secretly Married Tom Holland

    Bossip
    Scary Movie asset

    Do You Like Scary Parody Movies? The Wayans Bros, Regina Hall, Anna Faris & Hanson’s Strong Little Hand Are BACK In Bonkers New ‘Scary Movie’ Trailer

    Bossip

    Spurs' Luke Kornet Asks Hawks To Cancel "Magic City Night" & Gets Roasted Instead

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

    Comment
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

    Comment
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    The Alabama Solution screen cap
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    ‘The Alabama Solution’ Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

    Comment
    Trending
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

    Comment
    Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

    Comment
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” To Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies

    Comment
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Rep. Lauren Boebert Goofily Shares Photos From Hillary Clinton Deposition With Benny Johnson

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close