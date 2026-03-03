SAUL LOEB / Donald Trump

Donald Trump and his administration have been trying to throw cold water on speculations about his alleged failing health, but a new neck rash is sparking more conversations.

During a Medal of Honor ceremony on Monday, March 2, that took place at the White House, while the US military is currently engaged in a stupid and unpopular war with Iran, photos surfaced of bruising on Trump’s neck.

The 79-year-old, who has been talking more than usual about the afterlife, has been fielding and deflecting questions about the bruising on his hands, which he covers with makeup, and will now have to hear more about the red rash and scabs on the right side of his neck.

According To Trump’s White House Doc, A Preventative Cream Is Causing The Rash

Trying to get ahead of the expected chatter, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabell, in a statement to PEOPLE, dismissed it as nothing but a rash from using a cream.

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor,” Barbadell said, while not explaining why he was prescribed the cream, because, of course, they wouldn’t.

“The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

Also, the bruising on Trump’s right hand is still very prevalent and is being masked by gobs of makeup.

What About The Bruises On His Hands?

Trump’s health has been the subject of conversation since last February, after the bruise on his hand was first spotted. Sometimes it is covered in makeup, while other times you can see the significant bruising.

Addressing the hand bruise, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the time, “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day, every day.”

That was not the only glaring issue for Trump; he was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after photos showed the president’s legs were very swollen.

Barbella further expounded on the bruising writing, stating that it was “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

In a January profile with the Wall Street Journal, Trump admitted to taking higher than recommended doses of aspirin, taking 325mg of the painkiller to thin his blood.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump said. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

Bruh.

Remember when they made a big deal about Joe Biden’s health?

Now, we got a president who can’t seem to stay away, and shows up with bruises everyday.

Oh, and before we move on, Trump showed up with a bruise on his left hand; he’s right-handed, of course, there was an excuse with Leavitt claiming “At the Board of Peace event today in Davos, President Trump hit his hand in the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise.”

Sure.

You can see more reactions below.