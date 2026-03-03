Subscribe
Smoothie King Employees Fired For Not Serving Trump Supporters

Smoothie King Fires Two Employees For Denying Sevice To Customer Wearing Trump Merch

Smoothie King issued a statement after two employees at a location in Ann Arbor, Michigan, were terminated for refusing to provide service to a Trump supporter.

Published on March 3, 2026
  • Smoothie King quickly issued a statement on the matter, revealing they reached out to the two guests to apologize and terminated the two employees.
  • As expected, those in the MAGA world are praising Smoothie King's decision, while there are some who are giving the company the side-eye for "siding with racism."
DAVID HIMBERT / Donald Trump Merch

Two Smoothie King employees are out of a job after allegedly taking a stand against Donald Trump on company time.

Smoothie King issued a statement after two employees at a location in Ann Arbor, Michigan, were terminated for refusing to provide service to a man and his wife because he was wearing a hoodie featuring the president’s name.

According to the New York Post, the wife, Erika Lindemyer, shared a video on Sunday on TikTok capturing the confrontation between herself, her husband, and the Smoothie King employees.

Per Local12:

“We were just wanting a smoothie, and you literally looked at us, and I asked you if everything was okay, and you said, ‘We don’t feel comfortable serving you’ because of my husband’s hoodie. That is discrimination,” the woman said.

“Okay, well, have a great day,” one of the employees replies.

“That is illegal,” the man’s wife says.

“I said Trump discriminates (against) us,” another employee says.

“Okay, well, that has nothing to do with us getting a smoothie,” the man’s wife replies.

The man’s wife then tells the employees that she intends to call police while leaving the business.

Smoothie King quickly issued a statement on the matter, revealing they reached out to the two guests to apologize and terminated the two employees.

The full statement on X, (formerly Twitter) reads:

“As a brand, Smoothie King is committed to ensuring our stores are a place free of discrimination of any kind, where every guest and team member is treated with care and respect. Following an investigation into an incident involving a guest who was refused service at a franchised location in Michigan yesterday.”

As expected, those in the MAGA world are praising Smoothie King’s decision, while there are some who are giving the company the side-eye for “siding with racism.”

You can see more reactions below.

