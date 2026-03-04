Subscribe
Close
News

Ghetts Sentenced To 12 Years In Hit-And-Run Case

‘Supacell’ Actor & Rapper Ghetts Sentenced To 12 Years In Hit-And-Run Case

Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke-Samuel, had his sentenced handed down to him this week in London for the hit-and-run death of Yubin Tamang.

Published on March 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

British rapper Justin Jude Clarke-Samuels aka Ghetts...

Ghetts, a British rapper, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars in London in the matter of the hit-and-run death of Yubin Tamang. Ghetts, who also acted in the Netflix sci-fi show Supacell, pleaded guilty to hitting Tamang last October after having alcoholic drinks before the incident.

The Guardian reports that Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke-Samuel, was sentenced on Tuesday (March 3) at the Old Bailey. Along with the 12-year sentence, Clarke-Samuel, 41, will be restricted from driving for 17 years.

Tamang, 20 at the time of his passing, was a student in London from Nepal, and his mother delivered a statment to the court in tears, which was aimed at Clarke-Samuel.

Sharmila Tamang, said, “My son had come for studies to this place but, because of somebody’s mistakes, he has died at a very small age. Yubin was our only child. My son had come for his studies to the UK saying the UK had the best degree in the world. But on his way back from his work this happened and he lost his life.”

According to the outlet, Clarke-Samuel was out for a night of drinking in October of last year. After leaving the Omi Lounge in Central London, Clarke-Samuel was behind the wheels of his BMV and drove at excessive speeds and ignored traffic signals, according to accounts.

Clarke-Samuel vacated the scene, but police were able to locate him at his home and confronted him about the matter. Clarke-Samuel admitted guilt and handed himself over to the authorities.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment hit and run london

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Beyonce Celebrates the Release of Her New Album "Dangerously in Love" - Arrivals by Galella Ltd

    Don't Say My Name, Say My Name: Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Abruptly Ends Interview After Tina Knowles Mention

    Bossip
    Dallas Wings v Minnesota Lynx

    A Breakdown Of What's Really Going On With The WNBA’s CBA

    Cassius Life
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-OSCARS-NOMINEES

    ‘Sinners’ ’ I Lied To You’ Is Set To Make Black History

    Bossip
    Tyler Perry's ‘Where There’s Smoke’ at Netflix

    Tyler Perry Ignites New Netflix Firefighter Drama 'Where There’s Smoke'

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

    Comment
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

    Comment
    Trending
    Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

    Comment
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” To Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies

    Comment
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Rep. Lauren Boebert Goofily Shares Photos From Hillary Clinton Deposition With Benny Johnson

    Comment
    Summer Jam 97
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    News Flash: Yung Miami Says Her Next Man Has To Be “God Fearing” & “Make At Least $100 Million”

    Comment
    Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close