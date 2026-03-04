Warner Bros. Is Cooking Up A ‘Game of Thrones’ Movie

Warner Bros. is working on a Game of Thrones with House of Cards showrunner and Andor writer Beau Willimon working on the film's script.

Helen Sloan/HBO / Game of Thrones

It’s no secret that Game of Thrones’ final season didn’t land well with many of its fans, but the franchise is still going strong with two new spinoffs and now a new movie on the way.

Spotted on Variety, Warner Bros. is working on a Game of Thrones with House of Cards showrunner and Andor writer Beau Willimon working on the film’s script.

According to Page Six Hollywood, which broke the news about the film, Wiillimon has already submitted a draft, but the project still doesn’t have a director.

The news outlet also says there is a significant chance that the film doesn’t even see the light of day because Warner Bros. is currently in the process of being acquired by Paramount Skydance.

Per Variety:

If the merger is approved, new management could scrap the movies in development. At the same time, “Game of Thrones” is one of the company’s crown jewels — and Paramount’s CEO David Ellison has pledged to release 30 films theatrically once the two media giants become one. That means they’ll need plenty of material to populate their joint slates.

Following the polarizing finale, Game of Thrones got back in the good graces of fans with its prequel series, House of the Dragon, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The Game of Thrones Movie Will Reportedly Follow Aegon I

House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen, the royal family of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones. It explores their rise and subsequent fall due to infighting over the throne.

While no plot details about the movie have been shared, Variety reports that it will follow “Aegon I, the founder of the Targaryen dynasty, and his conquest of Westeros a few centuries before the original Game of Thrones.”

Sounds interesting.

We would be seated for a Game of Thrones movie, honestly. We still want that Jon Snow sequel series, just saying.