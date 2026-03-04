Subscribe
Close
Movies

'Game of Thrones' Movie In The Works From 'Andor' Writer

Warner Bros. Is Cooking Up A ‘Game of Thrones’ Movie

The movie will follow "Aegon I, the founder of the Targaryen dynasty, and his conquest of Westeros a few centuries before the original Game of Thrones."

Published on March 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Warner Bros. is working on a Game of Thrones with House of Cards showrunner and Andor writer Beau Willimon working on the film's script.
  • Wiillimon has already submitted a draft, but the project still doesn't have a director.
  • The movie will follow "Aegon I, the founder of the Targaryen dynasty, and his conquest of Westeros a few centuries before the original Game of Thrones."
Game Of Thrones
Helen Sloan/HBO / Game of Thrones

It’s no secret that Game of Thrones’ final season didn’t land well with many of its fans, but the franchise is still going strong with two new spinoffs and now a new movie on the way.

Spotted on Variety, Warner Bros. is working on a Game of Thrones with House of Cards showrunner and Andor writer Beau Willimon working on the film’s script.

According to Page Six Hollywood, which broke the news about the film, Wiillimon has already submitted a draft, but the project still doesn’t have a director.

The news outlet also says there is a significant chance that the film doesn’t even see the light of day because Warner Bros. is currently in the process of being acquired by Paramount Skydance.

Per Variety:

 If the merger is approved, new management could scrap the movies in development. At the same time, “Game of Thrones” is one of the company’s crown jewels — and Paramount’s CEO David Ellison has pledged to release 30 films theatrically once the two media giants become one. That means they’ll need plenty of material to populate their joint slates.

Following the polarizing finale, Game of Thrones got back in the good graces of fans with its prequel series, House of the Dragon, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The Game of Thrones Movie Will Reportedly Follow Aegon I

House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen, the royal family of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones. It explores their rise and subsequent fall due to infighting over the throne.

While no plot details about the movie have been shared, Variety reports that it will follow “Aegon I, the founder of the Targaryen dynasty, and his conquest of Westeros a few centuries before the original Game of Thrones.”

Sounds interesting.

We would be seated for a Game of Thrones movie, honestly. We still want that Jon Snow sequel series, just saying.

Related Tags

Game of Thrones HBO movies

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Beyonce Celebrates the Release of Her New Album "Dangerously in Love" - Arrivals by Galella Ltd

    Don't Say My Name, Say My Name: Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Abruptly Ends Interview After Tina Knowles Mention

    Bossip
    Dallas Wings v Minnesota Lynx

    A Breakdown Of What's Really Going On With The WNBA’s CBA

    Cassius Life
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-OSCARS-NOMINEES

    ‘Sinners’ ’ I Lied To You’ Is Set To Make Black History

    Bossip
    Tyler Perry's ‘Where There’s Smoke’ at Netflix

    Tyler Perry Ignites New Netflix Firefighter Drama 'Where There’s Smoke'

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

    Comment
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

    Comment
    Trending
    Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

    Comment
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” To Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies

    Comment
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Rep. Lauren Boebert Goofily Shares Photos From Hillary Clinton Deposition With Benny Johnson

    Comment
    Summer Jam 97
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    News Flash: Yung Miami Says Her Next Man Has To Be “God Fearing” & “Make At Least $100 Million”

    Comment
    Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close