Subscribe
Close
Television

'Lanterns' Trailer Sparks Reactions From DC Comics Fans

It’s Training Day For John Stewart In First Trailer For DC Studios’ ‘Lanterns’

HBO dropped the first trailer for Lanterns, which sees grizzled, seasoned Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) reluctantly take new Green Lantern Corps recruit John Stewart under his wing.

Published on March 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The trailer pretty much puts it out on front street that the relationship between the two Power Ring wielders will be a contentious one, but they will somehow have to find a way to work together to solve a small-town murder in Nebraska.
  • Along with the duo having to deal with their own egos, we also see them at odds with local police, some heavily armed individuals, and glimpses of Green Lantern action.
  • The trailer for the show we now know is arriving in August has sparked a lot of reactions, mainly from comic book nerds.
'Lanterns' Trailer Sparks Reactions From DC Comics Fans
HBO / DC Studios / Lanterns

It’s clear John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) is going to have to earn his stripes, as well as his power ring, in DC Studios’ latest HBO series, Lanterns.

HBO dropped the first trailer for Lanterns, which sees grizzled, seasoned Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) reluctantly take new Green Lantern Corps recruit John Stewart under his wing.

The trailer pretty much puts it out on front street that the relationship between the two Power Ring wielders will be a contentious one, but they will somehow have to find a way to work together to solve a small-town murder in Nebraska.

Jordan expresses his care, or lack thereof, for Stewart through his training techniques, one of them being seeing him jumping out of a movie vehicle that’s about go over a cliff, forcing Stewart to be quick on his feet while using his Green Lantern abilities to get out of the jam.

Spoiler alert: he does survive the “training exercise” that we are sure isn’t in the Green Lantern training manual, but the damage to their already very fragile working relationship is done.

Along with the duo having to deal with their own egos, we also see them at odds with local police, some heavily armed individuals, and glimpses of Green Lantern action.

In several clips, we see Jordan flying, using his power ring, and even a Green Lantern costume that clearly looks like it hasn’t been worn in a while.

Comic Book Nerds Are Losing Their Sh*t Over The Trailer

The trailer for the show we now know is arriving in August has sparked a lot of reactions, mainly from comic book nerds who desperately need to touch grass, complaining about James Gunn’s direction and calling the show “garbage” based on the short trailer.

Some people are just extremely hard to please. Thankfully, some people are equally excited for the show that James Gunn made sure to explain would take its cues from True Detective and be a more Earth-based project.

We will definitely be tuning in, no doubt about that.

You can see more reactions to Lantern’s first trailer below.

Nah B. That movie sucked.

Related Tags

DC Comics HBO HBO Max James Gunn

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City

    Hometown Heroics: Cardi B Surprises Fans In Texas With An Appearance From Thee Houston Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion

    Bossip
    NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl LX New England Patriots

    Stefon Diggs Gets Released By New England Patriots & Social Media Calls It Cardi B Karma

    Cassius Life
    Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

    Starstruck: Every Time An Athlete Acted Up Around Taylor Rooks

    Cassius Life
    T.I., King Harris, and 50 Cent

    T.I. Speaks On 50 Cent Feud, Says Son King Harris Needs To 'Chill Out' After Wearing Shirt With 50's Mom On It

    Bossip
    Trending
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

    Comment
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    News  |  Written By Hip-Hop Wired Staff

    Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    Trending
    Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Here We Go Again: Lil Yachty Says “Rapper’s Delight” Was Weak As Hell

    Comment
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Rep. Lauren Boebert Goofily Shares Photos From Hillary Clinton Deposition With Benny Johnson

    Comment
    Summer Jam 97
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    News Flash: Yung Miami Says Her Next Man Has To Be “God Fearing” & “Make At Least $100 Million”

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cardi B Shoots Down Chatter That She’s Shooting Shots At Stefon Diggs

    Comment
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” To Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close