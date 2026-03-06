Subscribe
Obama, Biden & Clinton Set to Attend Jesse Jackson Memorial

Obama, Biden & Clinton Set to Attend Rev. Jesse Jackson Memorial

The service will celebrate a life that help shape the nation's political landscape.

Published on March 6, 2026
Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Leaders from across the political world are preparing to pay their respects to one of the most influential civil rights figures in modern American history. The memorial service honoring Rev. Jesse Jackson is expected to draw several former presidents and longtime allies of the legendary activist.

As per USA Today, former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Joe Biden are scheduled to attend Jackson’s memorial service, which will celebrate the life and legacy of the longtime civil rights leader, political organizer and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Their presence underscores the massive influence Jackson held in both the political and cultural landscape for decades.

Jackson rose to national prominence during the Civil Rights Movement as a close ally of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., eventually becoming one of the most recognizable activists in America. Following King’s assassination in 1968, Jackson continued the fight for racial and economic justice, building organizations and political coalitions designed to amplify the voices of marginalized communities.

Beyond activism, Jackson also reshaped American politics. In the 1980s, he launched historic presidential campaigns that mobilized millions of voters and expanded political participation among Black Americans and other minority groups. His 1984 and 1988 runs for the Democratic nomination were widely viewed as groundbreaking, helping pave the way for future candidates of color on the national stage.

Over the decades, Jackson became a bridge between the Civil Rights era and modern politics, mentoring leaders, advocating for economic equality, and maintaining a strong presence in social justice movements well into the 21st century. His work influenced generations of activists, politicians and community organizers.

The upcoming memorial service is expected to bring together political leaders, civil rights advocates, clergy members and community supporters from across the country to celebrate a life defined by service and activism. The gathering will serve as both a tribute and a reflection on Jackson’s lasting imprint on American history and the ongoing fight for equality.

