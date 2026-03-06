Nintendo Suing The US Government Over Donald Trump’s Stupid Tariffs

Getty Images / Nintendo / Donald Trump

Following Donald Trump’s massive L in the Supreme Court over his illegal use of tariffs, companies are now suing the US Government to recoup the money they lost. Nintendo is the latest one to say, “run us our coins.

Spotted on Aftermath, Nintendo of America is suing the United States Government over Donald Trump’s sweeping and now illegal reciprocal tariffs he imposed on the American taxpayer and other countries last year, according to a complaint filed with the US Court of International Trade.

Despite the Supreme Court’s decision on Feb.20 rendering Trump’s tariffs illegal, there is still a level of uncertainty because Orange Mussolini, in a fit of rage, imposed a 15% tariff on many global imports under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Following the Supreme Court handing Trump one of the biggest L’s of his presidency, two dozen states have sued the government. More than 1,000 companies, including Costco and FedEx, have also sued the United States government, alleging that the tariffs were illegally implemented.

Nintendo of America’s Lawyers Named Many Members of Trump’s Administration In Its Complaint

Now, Nintendo of America is getting in on the action, and in their lawsuit, they named damn near the entire Trump administration.

Per Aftermath:

Nintendo of America’s lawsuit is largely targeting refunds of the previously imposed tariffs that the Supreme Court struck down; the Supreme Court found that Trump could not invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to put the tariffs in place. Nintendo of America’s lawyers list the US Department of the Treasury and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent; US Department of Homeland Security and former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem; Office of the United States Trade Representative and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer; US Customs and Border Protection and Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott; and the US Department of Commerce and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

“This action concerns Defendants’ initiation and administration of unlawful trade measures that have, to date, resulted in the collection of more than $200 billion in tariffs on imports from nearly all countries,” lawyers write in the complaint.

Nintendo confirmed to Aftermath it filed the complaint but had “nothing else to share on this topic.”

Before the Switch 2 release, Nintendo delayed US preorders in response to Trump’s stupid tariffs. Nintendo also shifted some manufacturing of its latest console to Vietnam during Trump’first unfortunate presidency.

Nintendo also sent many of the Nintendo Switch II consoles to Vietnam to keep the price at $449.99, but unfortunately, it had to raise the price of Switch II accessories.

We will continue to monitor this situation. Until then, you can see how the video game streets are reacting.