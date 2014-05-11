CLOSE
HomeNews

French Montana Takes Khloe Kardashian To ATL’s Compound Nightclub [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Last night (May 10), French Montana hit Atlanta nightspot Compound. This is no big deal save for the fact that he happened to be rolling with Khloe Kardashian

Kim’s sister and the Bad Boy rapper have been rumored to be a romantic item for months now. We’re guessing this Kardashian has been in such “colorful” clubs before, but she still looked a tad nervous and uncomfortable in some of these flicks. Nevertheless, she did oblige a fan with a selfie, so she’s clearly at home in any club.

Also spotted in place were Chicago rapper and XXL Freshman Lil Durk and ATL staple Jermaine Dupri

We hope French knows what he’s getting himself into. Check out photos from last night at Compound in the gallery.

PAW_6024

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

khloe kardashian

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close