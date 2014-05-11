French Montana Takes Khloe Kardashian To ATL’s Compound Nightclub [PHOTOS]

Last night (May 10), French Montana hit Atlanta nightspot Compound. This is no big deal save for the fact that he happened to be rolling with Khloe Kardashian.

Kim’s sister and the Bad Boy rapper have been rumored to be a romantic item for months now. We’re guessing this Kardashian has been in such “colorful” clubs before, but she still looked a tad nervous and uncomfortable in some of these flicks. Nevertheless, she did oblige a fan with a selfie, so she’s clearly at home in any club.

Also spotted in place were Chicago rapper and XXL Freshman Lil Durk and ATL staple Jermaine Dupri

We hope French knows what he’s getting himself into. Check out photos from last night at Compound in the gallery.



Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

