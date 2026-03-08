Subscribe
Close
Politics

Donald Trump Wears a Hat During a Dignified Transfer Ceremony

Not So Dignified: Donald Trump Dragged For Wearing His Tacky USA Hat During Ceremony Honoring Six Fallen Soldiers

Fox News got caught trying to soften the blow, but got caught playing old footage of Trump at another dignified transfer ceremony without his hat.

Published on March 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Trump's blatant disrespect was immediately called out on social media.
  • Fox News got caught trying to soften the blow, but got caught playing old footage of Trump at another dignified transfer ceremony without his hat.
Donald Trump Wears a Hat During a Dignified Transfer Ceremony
Anna Moneymaker / Donald Trump

There is no bottom with Donald Trump. The Orange Menace is catching well-deserved flak for wearing his tacky USA hat during the dignified transfer ceremony for six fallen soldiers who lost their lives during his ridiculous war with Iran.

To make matters worse, Trump was seen standing upright while others bowed their heads, sporting his signature white MAGA cap during the CNN broadcast of the solemn moment.

Trump’s blatant disrespect was immediately called out on social media. Former RNC chairman and MS Now anchor Michael Steele wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “This fool has ABSOLUTELY no sense of dignity or appreciation for the moment.”

“It is called the Dignified Transfer for a reason,” Steele continued, telling the president, “Take your damn hat off!!”

California Governor Gavin Newsom also had time for Trump, writing on social media, “Take your hat off, you disgusting little man.”

Assistant Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks wrote, “Head unbowed and baseball cap in white. Total disrespect.”

Fox News got caught trying to soften the blow, but got caught playing old footage of Trump at another dignified transfer ceremony without his hat.

They later issued an apology for their “mistake,” but we all know they were doing what they do best: kissing his orange behind.

We are old enough to remember the hissy fit Republicans threw when former President Barack Obama wore a tan suit.

It’s currently crickets from them regarding this matter. We can’t wait to hear the excuses they make for Trump about his disrespect to those six dead soldiers and their families.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Related Tags

Donald Trump POLITICS

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Dwight Howard x Amy Luciani x Royce Reed

    Amy Luciani Alleges Husband Dwight Howard's Drug Addiction Is Wreaking Havoc On Their Family, Royce Reed Enters The Chat

    Bossip
    Celebrities Attend Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks

    Dwight Howard's Wife Claims CPS Took Their Daughter & Blames His Alleged Drug Use

    Cassius Life
    15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

    Dak Prescott & Fiancé Split A Month Before Wedding, Gets Blitzed By Ring Jokes

    Cassius Life
    Cardi B x Nicki Minaj

    Benevolent Bardi! Cardi B Reacts To VIP Visit From Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Li: 'She Needs Guidance'

    Bossip
    Trending
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    News  |  Written By Hip-Hop Wired Staff

    Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cardi B Shoots Down Chatter That She’s Shooting Shots At Stefon Diggs

    Comment
    DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing
    6 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett Confronts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, X Approves

    Comment
    Louisiana US State Vector Road Map Grey
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    BRUH News: Louisiana Mayor Convicted Of Drunk Sex With A Minor

    Comment
    Trending
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Wants Tasha K To Hand Over Bank Records In $4M Legal Battle

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
    12 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Return of The WAP Sisters: Cardi B Surprises Houston Fans With Megan Thee Stallion

    Comment
    Bobby Dee Presents Kings Of The West
    News  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    DJ Quik’s Son Sentenced To 15 Years To Life In 2022 Shooting

    Comment
    House Democrats Hold Capitol Hill Hearing On Ending Violent Immigration Enforcement By Federal Agents
    14 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Ilhan Omar Fries Nancy Mace Online, Internet Joins In

    Comment
    Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Diddy Scores Earlier Release Date While Fighting His Conviction

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close