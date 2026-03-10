StockX Says The Nike “Panda” Dunks Were The Most Resold Sneaker Ever

Source: Nike / NIke

It feels like just yesteryear the Nike Dunks were the most popular sneaker silhouettes in the game as various colorways released to much hype and demand. But the black-and-white “Panda” Dunks reigned supreme as the simplest colorway of them all and easily resold for three times its retail price of $100.

Now all these years later we’re learning that the most overrated pair of Nike Dunks of all-time (no shots) was also the most resold sneaker on StockX. In celebration of their 10-year anniversary, StockX released a few lists of the most resold merchandise on their website and it turns out that the Nike “Panda” Dunks top the list as the most resold sneaker ever followed by the Nike Air Force 1 Low’s in white and the Women’s Nike “Panda” Dunks (men had no problem rocking those after striking out on Men’s sizes).

Prior to the “Panda” Dunks taking over the number 1 spot, the adidas Yeezy Boost 350’s had the secondary market in a chokehold for years as Kany West had taken adidas to another stratosphere of popularity while making himself a billionaire in the process. Unfortunately for everyone involved, Yeezy found himself embracing the MAGA movement and ultimately Nazism which in turn led to him being ousted from adidas and most of society in the process.

That being said nowadays you can get both the Nike “Panda” Dunks and adidas Yeezy Boosts for much less than what they were going for in 2021.

Do y’all remember when the Nike “Panda” Dunks were the hottest sneaker out in the wild? Did you pay resale prices for a sneaker that’s going for less than retail today? Let us know in the comments section below.