Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

StockX Says Nike "Panda" Dunks Were Most Resold Sneaker Ever

StockX Says The Nike “Panda” Dunks Were The Most Resold Sneaker Ever

Published on March 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nike Panda Dunk Suede
Source: Nike / NIke

It feels like just yesteryear the Nike Dunks were the most popular sneaker silhouettes in the game as various colorways released to much hype and demand. But the black-and-white “Panda” Dunks reigned supreme as the simplest colorway of them all and easily resold for three times its retail price of $100.

Now all these years later we’re learning that the most overrated pair of Nike Dunks of all-time (no shots) was also the most resold sneaker on StockX. In celebration of their 10-year anniversary, StockX released a few lists of the most resold merchandise on their website and it turns out that the Nike “Panda” Dunks top the list as the most resold sneaker ever followed by the Nike Air Force 1 Low’s in white and the Women’s Nike “Panda” Dunks (men had no problem rocking those after striking out on Men’s sizes).

Prior to the “Panda” Dunks taking over the number 1 spot, the adidas Yeezy Boost 350’s had the secondary market in a chokehold for years as Kany West had taken adidas to another stratosphere of popularity while making himself a billionaire in the process. Unfortunately for everyone involved, Yeezy found himself embracing the MAGA movement and ultimately Nazism which in turn led to him being ousted from adidas and most of society in the process.

That being said nowadays you can get both the Nike “Panda” Dunks and adidas Yeezy Boosts for much less than what they were going for in 2021.

Do y’all remember when the Nike “Panda” Dunks were the hottest sneaker out in the wild? Did you pay resale prices for a sneaker that’s going for less than retail today? Let us know in the comments section below.

Related Tags

sneakers StockX

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Savage X Fenty Celebrates Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom

    Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit by Gunfire While Singer Was Inside, Suspect Arrested

    Bossip
    The Serpentine Summer Party 2023

    Oui Love To See It! Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Reconciliation With Lusty Lip Locking In Paris

    Bossip
    Celebrities Attend Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks

    Dwight Howard's Wife Claims CPS Took Their Daughter & Blames His Alleged Drug Use

    Cassius Life
    15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

    Dak Prescott & Fiancé Split A Month Before Wedding, Gets Blitzed By Ring Jokes

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    News  |  Written By Hip-Hop Wired Staff

    Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

    Comment
    Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

    Comment
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Takes Shots At 50 Cent, “F*ck Curtis Jackson”

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

    Comment
    Louisiana US State Vector Road Map Grey
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    BRUH News: Louisiana Mayor Convicted Of Drunk Sex With A Minor

    Comment
    Trending
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Wants Tasha K To Hand Over Bank Records In $4M Legal Battle

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
    12 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Return of The WAP Sisters: Cardi B Surprises Houston Fans With Megan Thee Stallion

    Comment
    DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing
    6 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett Confronts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, X Approves

    Comment
    British rapper Justin Jude Clarke-Samuels aka Ghetts...
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    ‘Supacell’ Actor & Rapper Ghetts Sentenced To 12 Years In Hit-And-Run Case

    Comment
    15 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Trump White House Uses ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ & ‘Pokémon Pokopia’ Memes To Push Iran War Propaganda & Terrible Policies

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close