Even Though You Are, Donald Trump Isn’t Worried About High Gas Prices Due To His War With Iran

Tom Williams/ Donald Trump

President Donald Trump claims to care about Americans, especially those hurting financially as they try to afford everyday purchases like groceries and gasoline. Still, his latest comments tell a different story.

As his stupid war with Iran rages on, putting a global strain on oil and gas production, and Americans begin to feel the pain at the pump, Orange Mussolini basically shrugged his shoulder at the notion of people he’s supposed to be looking out for struggling.

Trump, who has used both stints in the White House to enrich himself and promised on day one that he would lower the price of everything, including homes, groceries, and gasoline, has only contributed to prices going through the proverbial roof.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

His latest comments on the price at the gas pump, as he tries to sell the American people on another wildly unpopular war, that he also promised to keep us out of, will only make things worse for not just him, but Republicans as well, as we quickly head towards the midterm elections.

“I don’t have any concern about it,” Trump told Reuters while speaking on the higher gas prices as a direct result of his attack on Iran. “They’ll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit.”

Trump doubled down on his belief that high gas prices will be temporary, and the war will wrap up quickly, writing on his sh*tty platform, Truth Social, that high prices at the gas pump are a small price to pay for peace.

Trump can rage tweet, and say whatever he wants, but the facts are the facts, as a result of his ongoing attack on Iran with help from Israel, gas prices have already surged 35% and we’re only at the beginning of this, and who knows how long it could go on for.

While Trump impersonates the “everything is fine” meme as the world is on fire, social media, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, isn’t missing the opportunity to clown him.

Damn.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.