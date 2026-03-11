Subscribe
CeeLo Green Reveals He Almost Joined OutKast

CeeLo Green Says He Was Once Close To Joining OutKast

CeeLo Green has already cemented himself as a legend in Hip-Hop, but there was once a time when his career could have taken a very different turn.

Published on March 11, 2026
Primary Wave Music Pre-Grammy Party
Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

The Atlanta rapper rose to fame as a member of Goodie Mob, helping deliver classic records like “Cell Therapy,” “Black Ice,” and “Dirty South.” Outside of his work with the group, Green revealed there was a moment when he nearly joined another iconic group within the Dungeon Family, OutKast.

During an appearance on T.I.’s ExpediTIously Podcast, Green shared that the idea of him becoming the third member of the duo was seriously considered at one point.

“It was just an idea because we were the same age, we were the youngest of the Dungeon Family. That’s what made sense about it then.”

Looking back now, Green admitted he believes the dynamic may have been too crowded if he had joined Andre 3000 and Big Boi.

“Just my honest opinion now, it would have been too much. It would have been like three wheels. We had really good chemistry, though.”

During the conversation, TIP also shared his own story about working with Andre 3000 on his song, “Sorry,” recalling how the lyrical exchange left him feeling like he got completely outmatched.

“I did my thang, you know what i’m saying? I was confident walking in, and he just kept saying ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it.”

T.I. added that Andre’s verse touched on his relationship with Big Boi in such a personal way that he knew he couldn’t compete.

“Him talking about him and Big’s situation, I can’t top that. What the f*ck am I going to do? So I just left my sh*t where it was. That was the greatest a** whooping I’ve received.”

While the move never materialized, it’s another example of how closely the Dungeon Family artists worked together during that era.

