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Wii Sports Used In Trump White House Iran War Video

Trump White House Uses Nintendo’s ‘Wii Sports’ In Latest Iran War Propaganda Video

War is not a video game!

Published on March 13, 2026
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  • The latest cringeworthy post from the Trump White House features numerous clips from Wii Sports featuring Miis (the characters in the game) hitting tennis balls, landing a hole-in-one, and using a bow-and-arrow to hit targets. Still, everytime a Mii hits the target a clip of an Iran strike shows.
  • As expected, people, including Democrats, are absolutely outraged by the White House's latest post, and are reminding the administration that war is not a video game.
  • This could be their way of trolling Nintendo, and at the same time, trying to give Americans the idea that their unpopular war with Iran is going well.
Wii Sports Used In Trump White House Iran War Video
Bob Riha Jr / Wii Sports

Donald Trump’s White House continues to use Nintendo’s IP to push its Iran war propaganda.

Thursday, the Trump White House social media account shared another video on social media making light of the Iran war that they have wildly underestimated.

Like previous posts, the White House continues to use video games to boast about their progress in Trump’s Iran “excursion,” combining popular video game IP, and movies with footage of missiles hitting targets in Iran.

Well, even after Nintendo of America and The Pokémon Company already distanced themselves from other posts featuring their IP, the Trump White House is seriously trying to f*** around and find out with the company that gave us Mario, who is notorious for suing people.

The latest cringeworthy post from the Trump White House features numerous clips from Wii Sports featuring Miis (the characters in the game) hitting tennis balls, landing a hole-in-one, and using a bow-and-arrow to hit targets. Still, everytime a Mii hits the target a clip of an Iran strike shows.

As expected, people, including Democrats, are absolutely outraged by the White House’s latest post, and are reminding the administration that war is not a video game.

Others are actively calling on Nintendo to do what it does best: sue the Trump White House.

Nintendo is already seeking a refund from Donald Trump’s administration following the Supreme Court’s deeming his reciprocal tariffs illegal.

This could be their way of trolling Nintendo, and at the same time, trying to give Americans the idea that their unpopular war with Iran is going well.

We shall see if the video game company takes more action against the Trump Administration; until then, you can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming iran Nintendo POLITICS president donald trump video games

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