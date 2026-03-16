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Fivio Foreign Questions 50 Cent For Dissing Everyone But T.I.

Fivio Foreign tapped into his inner Kanye and went on a full rant on social media, firing shots at just about everybody, including 50 Cent.

Published on March 16, 2026
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Fivio Foreign tapped into his inner Kanye and went on a full rant on social media, firing shots at just about everybody, including 50 Cent.

The Big Drip rapper didn’t just have words for Fif either. He also called out Young Thug, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, and Rooga during the tweet storm. Fivio kicked things off by pressing Rouge, claiming the Chicago rapper has been ducking smoke.

“Smh idc how many n*ggas Rugga box…Every street n*gga know all call outs is mandatory. So he forever p*ssy in my eyes.”

From there, Fivio turned his attention to 50 Cent, questioning why the Queens mogul has been going at younger rappers but hasn’t fully stepped to T.I. during their ongoing back-and-forth.

“50 p*ssy for coming at the old YN’s when TI old illiterate country a** on n*ggas & I hate how NY didn’t stand together about that sh*t but f*ck it.”

The tension between 50 Cent and T.I. has been brewing for a while now, with the King of the South dropping a handful of diss tracks aimed at the G-Unit boss. The situation even turned into a family affair, with T.I.’s sons King and Domani chiming in on the feud. Still, the In Da Club rapper hasn’t dropped a full diss record at the Harris family.

Five also had a bone to pick with Boosie, questioning why he didn’t include him on a list of artists who allegedly never went into protective custody while locked up.

“Boogie [Boosie] bugging for leaving me and a couple of other RN’s off that list.”

Whether anyone responds remains to be seen, but Fivio had to let off the whole clip at the rap game.

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