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Paramonut+ Absorbs BET+ After Acquiring Tyler Perry's Stake

Parmount+ Gobbles Up BET+ After Paramount Acquires Tyler Perry’s Stake

The decision came from Paramount's new leadership, and Tyler Perry will still be a "valued and important partner."

Published on March 16, 2026
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  • The decision came from Paramount's new leadership, and Tyler Perry will still be a "valued and important partner."
  • As for current BET+ subscribers, those who subscribe through the app will be offered a discount to join Paramount+ when the BET+ app is sunset.
  • New seasons of Perry's shows like  Ruthless, Divorced Sistas, All the Queen's Men, and Zatima, as well as Average Joe and Diarra from Detroit. Divorced Sistas will air on Paramount+.
Paramonut+ Absorbs BET+ After Acquiring Tyler Perry's Stake
Getty Images / Paramount+ / BET+ / Tyler Perry

BET+ will no longer be a separate entity, as its 1,000 hours of original programming, movies, and specials will now be available on Paramount+.

Deadline exclusively reports that Paramount has acquired Tyler Perry’s stake in BET, and the changes will go into effect beginning in June.

According to the website, the decision came from Paramount’s new leadership, and Tyler Perry will still be a “valued and important partner.”

Per Deadline:

The consolidation – part of the new Paramount leadership’s effort to gain scale and improve economics in the streaming space – became possible after Paramount bought out Tyler Perry Studios’ ownership in BET+, believed to be 25%. Financial details have not been revealed, but Perry’s stake had been valued at tens of millions of dollars.

“As part of this evolution, Paramount acquired Tyler Perry Studios’ equity stake in BET+,” a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. “We share the same ambition to expand the reach of BET content, and Tyler will continue to be a valued and important partner through his overall programming agreement.”

For those who forgot, Perry inked a nine-figure overall deal with BET Media Group back in 2024 that will last until 2028, which will see him lock himself in his office and deliver hundreds of new episodes of existing and new content you love to BET and BET+ (now Paramount+).

What Current BET+ Subscribers Will Expect From The Consolidation

As for current BET+ subscribers, those who subscribe through the app will be offered a discount to join Paramount+ when the BET+ app is sunset.

BET+ subscribers pay $5.99/month for essential and $10.99/month for premium; Paramount+ rates are $8.99 and $13.99, so BET+ users can expect to have to pay those rates eventually.

New seasons of Perry’s shows like  RuthlessDivorced SistasAll the Queen’s Men, and Zatima, as well as Average Joe and Diarra from Detroit. Divorced Sistas will air on Paramount+.

The consolidation of properties comes after Paramount Global’s August 2025 acquisition by Skydance. David Ellison, the new CEO of the combined company, announced that Paramount+, BET+, and the AVOD platform Pluto TV would all be rolled into a single app.

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