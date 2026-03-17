Subscribe
Close
News

Jared Kushner Facing Corruption Allegations As Peace Envoy

Nepo King Jared Kushner Facing Corruption Allegations As Peace Envoy

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is again facing allegations of corruption while operating as a peace envoy during the Iran war.

Published on March 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ISRAEL-US-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-DIPLOMACY
Source: NATHAN HOWARD / Getty

According to reports, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is allegedly trying to entice nations in the Middle East to invest billions in his private equity firm. This is while he is conducting business as Trump’s “special envoy for peace,” whose duties include negotiating with Iran as the U.S. wages war with them.

Kushner “has spoken with potential investors in recent weeks about raising $5 billion or more for Affinity Partners, his investment firm.” In further reporting by the New York Times, “Affinity’s representatives have already met with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund,” according to two sources close to the discussions. 

The fund was created to invest the proceeds from Saudi Arabia’s massive oil reserves, and is operated by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who is close with Kushner and the Trump administration. Two billion has already been invested into the firm in 2022.

The report also states that Kushner was initiating these meetings and intends to do so into the rest of the year, despite his role.

It is believed that Kushner, along with prodding from Bin Salman and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, encouraged the Trump administration to move forward and strike Iran after the talks ended. According to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, a “fair and equitable” deal was “within reach” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Trump’s naming of Kushner as a “special envoy for peace” means that he has to file a financial disclosure report, with just days left before a 30-day deadline. The news has alarmed watchdogs, noting that Kushner has a history of such dealings. 

“The risk of Mr. Kushner’s potential conflicts is particularly concerning because his private investment firm has very publicly done significant business with foreign partners who also have interests in the conflicts on which he has been assigned to work,” wrote Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington CEO Donald Sherman in a letter to the White House.

Related Tags

Jared Kushner Middle East

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Nike Basketball and Kevin Durant Unveil KD19

    Nike Goes Full Slim Reaper In Unveiling Kevin Durant's KD19

    Cassius Life
    2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

    Zendaya Says 'Many People' Were Fooled By AI Wedding Pics With Tom Holland, Shares 'Real Footage' From Their Super Secret Nuptials

    Bossip
    2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals

    Great Gowns, History-Makers & ‘Sinners’: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2026 Oscars

    Bossip
    NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Sweet Sixteen - Newark

    NCAA Brackets 2026: The Most Common Bracket Mistakes People Make Every Year

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Habitat For Humanity Hosts 2025 Los Angeles Builders Ball
    10 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Kiki Shepard, ‘Showtime At The Apollo’ Co-Host, Dies At 74

    Comment
    Jasmine Crockett Holds Campaign Rally In Dallas, Texas
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Member Of Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Security Team Shot Dead By Cops

    Comment
    2024 Rolling Loud Miami
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Fivio Foreign Questions 50 Cent For Dissing Everyone But T.I.

    Comment
    50 Cent
    Music  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

    Comment
    Fat Joe Purple Fit
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Fat Joe Leans Back Into Major Win In Defamation Battle Against Former Hypeman

    Comment
    Trending
    Reggie Fils-Aime demonstrates Wii Sports Resort
    14 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Trump White House Uses Nintendo’s ‘Wii Sports’ In Latest Iran War Propaganda Video

    Comment
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

    Comment
    2024 Dreamville Music Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug’s Former Attorney, Brian Steel

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Drake DMs Fan Who Explains The Rapper’s Lyrics & Beefs To His Girlfriend On Social Media

    Comment
    Lil Boosie on set
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close