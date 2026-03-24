50 Cent Is Bringing A New $100 Million-Dollar Venue To Times Square

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Even in the midst of beefing with T.I., Jim Jones, and Papoose, 50 Cent still found some spare time to continue to make bank as he’s constantly proven to be one of the hardest working men in show business.

According to TMZ, 50 Cent’s latest venture will be landing in the heart of New York City, Times Square. The pettiest rapper to ever live has teamed up with Planet Hollywood head honcho, Robert Earl, to launch PH Live, which will serve as a new way for everyday people to meet some of their favorite celebrities. Fitty’s new $100 million-dollar endeavor is set to take over Planet Hollywood’s flagship location in Midtown Manhattan and will allow fans to party with some of their favorite A-List celebrities while catching surprise performances all in one night.

Just don’t count on T.I., Jim Jones or Papoose to participate in said events. Also add Ja Rule to that list.

TMZ reports:

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This isn’t your average nightlife spot … PH Live is designed to be a full-blown celebrity magnet, hosting everything from pop-up concerts and movie premieres to high-end private parties and major cultural events.

50 says the goal is simple … to create the ultimate destination where everything collides. “Planet Hollywood has always been connected to pop culture, and PH Live takes that energy to the next level,” he said.

The space is being loaded with state-of-the-art LED tech that can completely transform the venue depending on the event … think surprise performances, live sports watch parties, album launches, and over-the-top birthday celebrations that feel more like exclusive Vegas shows.

Truth be told, it sounds like a pretty dope idea. Which A-List celebrities will actually partake in this new venture remains to be seen. We just hope said “A-Listers” don’t end up being the likes of Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda (no shots, just sayin’).

If proven successful, 50’s PH Live can expand to other locations in the coming future as 50 knows there’s always money to be made.

What do y’all think about 50 Cent’s PH Live endeavor? Let us know in the comments section below.