Subscribe
Close
Marvel

‘Punisher: One Last Kill’ To Premier On Disney+ In May

Published on March 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Punisher: One Last Kill
Source: Marvel Studios / Disney+

The last time we saw Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher he was beaten down, caged up and removed off the chess board by the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) at the end of season one of Daredevil: Born Again.

While we now know he’ll be making his big screen debut in Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it seems like we’ll get one more small adventure from Frank Castle before he crosses paths with your favorite wall crawler in the main MCU.

On Tuesday (March 24), Disney+ and Marvel announced that Punisher: One Last Kill on would be premiering on May 12, just two weeks after the season finale of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 (May 5). While the new Punisher project will be a one-shot affair (no pun intended), it will be quite long as the episode will be clocking in at 60 minutes and with the screenplay being co-written by Bernthal and Reinaldo Marcus Green, we can expect quite a bloody good time. Though details about the short film are being kept under wraps we can only assume it will lead into his big league debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

That being said CBR is reporting that some interesting characters from Punisher’s past will be returning in the upcoming one-shot clip so maybe this will be a simply standalone story that has no connection to anything Peter Parker will have going on when he returns in Brand New Day.

Per CBR:

Although set after the Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 finale, One Last Kill will be linked to Netflix’s The Punisher series, with Jason R. Moore reprising his role as Castle’s close friend Curtis Hoyle. Roe Rancell and Mila Jaymes have also been cast as new characters, Dennis and Charli, respectively.

Isabella “Ma” Gnucci is also expected to appear in One Last Kill, with set photos confirming the MCU debut of the female crime boss. Created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon for The Punisher #4 in 2000, Ma Gnucci is the ruthless leader of the Gnucci Crime Family, a criminal organization that first appeared in the series premiere of The Punisher, albeit with no mention of its matriarch.

Whatever happens we just hope this isn’t one of the last times we see Jon Bernthal’s iteration of The Punisher in the MCU.

Are you looking forward to Punisher: One Last Kill? What would you like to see go down in this one-episode special? Let us know in the comment section below.

Related Tags

Marvel Marvel's The Punisher

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR

    Confessions Part III: Usher Reveals What Really Happened With Justin Bieber At Oscars After-Party, Gives His 'Controversial' Opinion On Diddy

    Bossip
    Moana asset

    The People’s WIG! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Causes Coiffure Commotion Over Easy, Breezy ‘Moana’ Man-Unit, Shatters Social Media With Shake-N-Go Shenanigans

    Bossip
    Syracuse v Connecticut

    UConn’s 53-Point Syracuse Blowout Called A “Personal Attack” By Orange Coach

    Cassius Life
    Top view of tattooed barber drying hair of african american client with towel near sink

    The Grooming Reset Every Man Needs This Spring

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    US releases thousands of Epstein investigation files under transparency law deadline
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Trump Claim About Epstein Fallout Disproven By 2009 Email

    Comment
    The American rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) looks on
    22 Items
    Celebrity  |  Written By Sammy Approved

    JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Setlist: Every Song We’re Hoping To Hear This Summer

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For Donating To Her GoFundMe To Pay Off Cardi B, Allegedly

    Comment
    Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour
    Video  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Afroman Says He’ll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

    Comment
    2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    D4vd’s Former Friend Neo Speaks Out After Grand Jury Questioning

    Comment
    Trending
    Vintage Map Of Africa Continent On Retro Paper Background
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Map Showing Africa’s True Size Goes Viral

    Comment
    Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
    3 Items
    jay-z  |  Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

    Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

    Comment
    15 Items
    News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Latto & 21 Savage’s Hand Announce Bun In The Oven In “Business Is Personal” Video

    Comment
    Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League
    16 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Jack Harlow Blessed With Hilarious R&B Names After Claiming He “Got Blacker” On His New Album ‘Monica’

    Comment
    14 Items
    cam'ron  |  Written By Tron Snow

    J. Cole Confronts Cam’ron About Lawsuit In Upcoming Episode of ‘Talk With Flee’ Podcast

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close