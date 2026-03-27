Sony Annouces Price Hike For All PS5 Models & PlayStation Portal

Getty Images / PlayStation

Nothing like the sour news of a console price hike to jumpstart the weekend. Sony announced it is jacking up the price of its PS5 consoles.

If you are still on the fence about buying a PS5 console, you might want to hit the purchase button before April 2, because on that day, all PS5 models will see a $100 price increase.

Sony announced via the PlayStation Blog that the standard PS5 console will now cost $649.99, up from $549.99. The PS5 Digital Edition jumps to $599.99 instead of $499.99, and the PlayStation 5 Pro will cost an eyewatering $899.99 instead of $749.99.

The ever-evolving PlayStation Portal is also getting a price hike, now costing $249.99 instead of $199.99.

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This price hike is the second one in less than a year after Sony initially jacked up the price of the PS5 console by $50.

According to Sony, the reason for this latest price hike is “continued pressures in the global economic landscape. We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.”

So, without saying his name, you can basically blame Donald Trump and his use of tariffs, even after the Supreme Court struck them down as illegal.

PlayStation Price Hikes Are Also Hitting Other Countries

The US will not be the only country affected. Here is a breakdown of the PS5/PS Portal price hikes worldwide.

UK

PS5: £569.99

PS5 Digital Edition: £519.99

PS5 Pro: £789.99

PlayStation Portal: £219.99

Europe

PS5: €649.99

PS5 Digital Edition: €599.99

PS5 Pro: €899.99

PlayStation Portal: €249.99

Japan

PS5: ¥97,980

PS5 Digital Edition: ¥89,980

PS5 Pro: ¥137,980

PlayStation Portal: ¥39,980

Sony joins other companies, such as Microsoft, that have raised the prices of their Xbox Series S and X consoles and Xbox controllers.

Nintendo also raised the price of the original Nintendo Switch console from $299 to $339 following Orange Mussolini’s blatant abuse of tariffs.

Sighs.

As expected, the video game community is not happy about these price hikes.

You can see those reactions below.