Peep The New Trailer To ‘Masters Of The Universe,’ The Classic 80’s Cartoon Live-Action Film

Source: Amazon MGM Studios / Amazon MGM Studios

80’s babies are still a few months away from reliving their childhood’s when MGM’s Masters Of The Universe hits theaters this coming summer and while it has little to no fanfare compared to say an Avengers: Doomsday, many 40 and 50-year-old’s are indeed looking forward to this classic cartoon come to life… again.

Early this morning (March 31), MGM released their latest trailer to the Travis Knight directed film and it does seem like a fun for the family kind of movie. Starring Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, the new trailer to Masters Of The Universe finds an earthbound Adam desperately looking to find his way back home to the planet of Eternia where his bloodline is royal and magical.

Source: Amazon MGM Studios / Amazon MGM Studios

Once in posession of the almighty Power Sword a.k.a the Sword of Grayskull, Adam makes his way back home where he fights for the liberation of his planet alongside Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba) and other interesting alien lifeforms to take down Skeletor (Jared Leto) and his henchmen, the Evil Warriors (obviously things were kept extra simple for the children of the 80’s). Filled with action sequences, a little humor and pep talk from Idris Elba, the trailer to Masters Of The Universe promises some good family entertainment but definitely not any Oscar considerations. Just sayin.’

Check out the new trailer to Masters Of The Universe below and let us know if you’ll be reliving some of your childhood memories when the film hits theaters on June 5th in the comments section below.