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Kanye West Set To Headline Wireless Fest 2026

Kanye West Set To Headline Wireless Fest 2026, First London Performance In 11 Years

Kanye West has been added as the headliner for Wireless Fest 2026.

Published on March 31, 2026
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Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Source: (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) / (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Kanye West has been added as the headliner for Wireless Fest 2026.

Not only was he added to the bill, but Ye will headline all three nights of the festival. From July 10 through July 12 at London’s Finsbury Park, the Chicago rapper is set to bring a full-scale performance for fans. The appearance will make his first UK show in 11 years, with his last performance in the country taking place at Wireless Fest in 2014.

Following the hype surrounding his latest album, BULLY, Kanye decided to return to the stage for his London fans. PayPal customers received first access to tickets on Tuesday, March 31, at 12 p.m. EST. The official Wireless Fest pre-sale is scheduled to begin Tuesday, April.

The College Dropout rapper has also attempted to turn a new leaf in recent months, making efforts to address past controversies. Recently, Ye purchased space in The Wall Street Journal to apologize for his past antisemitic comments.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Kanye also stated that he suffered a frontal lobe brain injury that went undiagnosed for years, which he believes contributed to his behavior.

“Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lob injury was never raised,” Ye also wrote. “It wasn’t properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type 1 diagnosis.”

Now that the news is out, Kanye’s UK fans are eager to see what he has planned for his long-awaited return.

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