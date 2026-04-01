French Montana & Max B Announce Tour, New Project Dropping Before They Hit The Road

Source: Bag Fuel / Screenshot

French Montana and Max B have announced they’re hitting the road together.

Alongside the tour, the duo also revealed a new project, Wave Gods 2: Cosmo Brothers, set to drop April 24. The tour is scheduled to begin on May 24th in Albany, New York.

From there, the pair plan to make stops in major cities, including Washington, D.C., Miami, Atlanta, Houston, and more. During a recent interview, Biggaveli compared reuniting with French to the Power Rangers linking up.

“When Voltron comes together… the Power Rangers, it’s like you need all them pieces to form the big sh*t, so it was just excitement, just getting back with bro. We could just sit down and listen to beats and vibe out, and y’all got this 3.5 [mixtape]. Y’all got some sh*t.”

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The duo has also been building momentum with their single “Ever Since You Left Me.” Speaking with Billboard, French Montana shared how it feels to secure another No. 1 record alongside his longtime collaborator.

“It’s good to have a number 1, but when you have it with your brother, it means a lot more.”

Max followed up by making it clear that the duo isn’t stopping anytime soon.

“Keep going, love a number 1, but I want 10 of them. We’re going to keep pushing and keeping the same energy because we got another number one we about to give them.”

With a new project on the way and a tour set to kick off next month, French Montana and Max B are continuing their run.