Max B Confirms He Backed Out The “Hammer” During Angela Yee Interview

Max B has only been home for a couple of months and has made the most of the moment with a new mixtape out now with Frech Montana that the pair are currently promoting. During one of their promo runs, Max B confirmed that he pulled out his pants to dispel a point during an interview with Angela Yee years ago.

Sitting with the Bag Fuel podcast, Max B and French Montana dished on their reunion, new music, and some of the adjustments and moves Biggavelli is making as he reintegrates himself back into the game.

Esso, one of the podcast hosts, showed a clip to Max featuring Angela Yee bringing up the take of the Harlem rapper pulling down his pants to challenge the assertion that he wasn’t holding as heavy as he could be. The interview reportedly took place more than 16 years ago, and it appears that Yee isn’t holding it over Max’s head.

On Bag Fuel, French Montana reacted in shock to his brethren admitting to backing out the hammer on Lip Service with the Boss Don standing up, demonstrating his stance. The room erupted in laughter during Max’s honest moment.

As it stands, we’re pretty sure someone in Max B’s circle is instructing him that backing out the toolie on camera is not wavy in 2026 and that he should keep his trousers up and fastened. However, salute to the Silver Surfer for his unflinching ability to tell it like it is.

Check out the clip in question below.

—

Photo: