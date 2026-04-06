Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Brian Cox Slams Donald Trump & America's Patriarchy Problem

Actor Brian Cox Keeps It All The Way Real About Donald Trump & Patriarchy In America

We always appreciate Brian Cox keeping it funky.

Published on April 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The interviewer asked Cox how his wife, Nicole Ansari-Cox, and her family are doing, being that she is of German and Iranian descent, and the US and Israel are currently bombing Iran.
  • Cox said Donald Trunmp doesn't give ash*t about the people of Iran.
  • Cox also said America won't allow a women to be President.
Brian Cox Slams Donald Trump & America's Patriarchy Problem
Jane Barlow – PA Images / Brian Cox

During a recent interview with The Times of London, speaking on his directorial debut, Glenrothan, and boy did he keep it all the way real about Donald Trump and America as a country.

The Succession star isn’t one to bite his tongue. He famously called Johnny Depp “overrated,” prompting him to turn down a role in Pirates of the Caribbean. Cox also clowned Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in Napoleon, calling it “appalling.”

He also railed against actors who practice method acting, saying they are “fucking annoying.”

So, it should come as no surprise that he had plenty to say about Orange Mussolini and America’s relationship with women.

The interviewer asked Cox how his wife, Nicole Ansari-Cox, and her family are doing, being that she is of German and Iranian descent, and the US and Israel are currently bombing Iran.

Cox said he might look “unsympathetic about Iran,” but he’s not; his frustration regarding Trump was very clear.

“Trump doesn’t give a sh*t about the people. He’s only interested in the oil. There’s just sheer fucking greed motivating him, nothing else,” Cox said. “The idea he’s liberating people is a nonsense. And it’s that greed that sort of permeates through society.”

Brian Cox Didn’t Have Anything Nice To Say About America

Regarding patriarchy in America, which he described as “insiduous,” he said, “I think it’s an economic thing. In America, they don’t like women.”

He continued, “They won’t let a woman be president, not in the foreseeable future. Look what happened to Hillary Clinton,” he continued. “The patriarchy is so invasive and so insidious, it’s hard to throw it off. I think the patriarchy is a fucking mess, and it’s the patriarchy that got us into the position that we’re in at the moment, and we don’t learn the lessons. I say, give it over to the women.”

We also can’t forget what happened to Kamala Harris.

We always appreciate Brian Cox keeping it funky.

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

political news POLITICS

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

    LeBron James Rants About Hating Memphis & Social Media Jumps Him For It

    Cassius Life
    NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Phoenix

    Dawn Staley Heads to Championship Game As Geno Auriemma Crashes Out, Social Media Rips Him

    Cassius Life
    Glorilla & Project Pat Toronto Raptors v Memphis Grizzlies

    Big Glo, No Kid! GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Shows Off Snatched Waist At Raptors Vs Grizzlies Game

    Bossip
    Cardi B x Bia

    'Pretty & Peaceful AF' Cardi B Tells Fans Not To Bully Bia At Boston 'Little Miss Drama' Stop, Receives Proclamation From City

    Bossip
    Trending
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Comment
    DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    DaBaby Says His Booking Fee Dropped After Homophobic Comments [Video]

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Young Thug Reportedly Checked Charleston White Backstage

    Comment
    Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

    Comment
    Trending
    2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

    Comment
    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks
    6 Items
    GALLERY  |  Written By Weso

    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

    Comment
    Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party
    J. Cole  |  Written By Weso

    J. Cole Takes His Talents To The Chinese Basketball Association

    Comment
    TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob
    13 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

    Comment
    US-POLITICS-TRUMP
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close