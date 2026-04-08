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Cardi B Surprises Philadelphia Show With Meek Mill

Cardi B Surprises Philadelphia Show With Meek Mill, Performs “Dreams And Nightmares”

Cardi B understood the assignment, when your’e in Philly, you bring out Meek Mill.

Published on April 8, 2026
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Cardi B Surprises Philadelphia Show With Meek Mill, Performs "Dreams And Nightmares"
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Prince Williams / Getty

Cardi B understood the assignment, when your’e in Philly, you bring out Meek Mill.

The Bronx rapper has been doing her big one on the Little Miss Drama Tour, and the latest stop took her to the City of Brotherly Love. The show marked yet another sold-out night on the run, proving that Bardi’s momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Cardi B hit the stage at the Xfinity Mobile Arena and ran through some of her biggest records while also performing cuts from her new album, Am I The Drama?. Midway through the show, she surprised the crowd by bringing out North Philly’s own Meek Mill, letting the hometown hero bless the stage.

The moment went viral when Meek performed one of the most recognizable intros in Hip-Hop history, “Dreams and Nightmares.”

The link-up shouldn’t come as a surprise to longtime fans. Cardi B and Meek Mill have shown love to each other for years. Back in 2019, the Dream Chasers rapper brought Cardi out during a pre-Super Bowl party in Atlanta. The two also teamed up on Meek’s Championships album for their collaboration “On Me.”

Following the Philly show, the Bodak Yellow rapper had another surprise waiting backstage. Legendary singer Patti LaBelle stopped by to congratulate her on the successful tour run and even pulled up with gifts.

In the midst of Cardi’s tour, her ex-husband Offset was hospitalized earlier this week after being shot outside a Florida casino. His team later confirmed the Atlanta rapper was “stable and being closely monitored.”

Not long after, a photo surfaced online showing Offset outside the hospital smoking a cigarette while recovering from the gunshot wound. 

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