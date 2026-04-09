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Pooh Shiesty Denied Bond, Prosecutors Also Arrest His Father

Pooh Shiesty Stays Behind Bars After Bond Denied, Father Also Arrested

Things are getting even uglier in Pooh Shiesty’s latest run-in with the law.

Published on April 9, 2026
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2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Things are getting even uglier in Pooh Shiesty’s latest run-in with the law.

After being home for less than a year, the Back In Blood rapper is already serious legal trouble. Shiesty has been accused of robbing and kidnapping rapper Gucci Mane, allegedly forcing his way out of a deal with 1017 Records.

According to reports, the incident dates back to January when Shiesty allegedly asked Gucci to pull up to a studio session. Once there, Shiesty is accused of holding Guwop at gunpoint and demanding he sign paperwork releasing him from his contract with 1017. Affiliates of the Memphis rapper also allegedly robbed Gucci Mane of his jewelry during the incident.

Fast forward to now, the Memphis rapper is back in court as the case continues to unfold. Judge Renee Harris Toliver ruled that the rapper will remain detained while the court proceedings move forward and denied his request for bond.

Judge Toliver said the court had already given Shiesty opportunities to turn his life around while he was previously on house arrest, but she believes he failed to take advantage of that chance.

“I can’t find any condition to offer that haven’t already been granted to you.”

Alongside the FDO rapper, his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., has also been arrested after being accused of involvement in the alleged crime. Williams was initially granted a $250,000 bond with a $25,000 cash deposit, but prosecutors later pushed back on that option.

If Pooh Shiesty is ultimately found guilty, he could be facing a possible life sentence. His attorney Bradford Cohen, later released a statement following the arrest as the case continues to develop.

“We are still evaluating the alleged evidence against Mr. Williams Jr. at this time.”

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