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Fetty Wap Calls "Sweet Yamz" The Mariah Carey Of Thanksgiving

Fetty Wap Calls His “Sweet Yamz” The Mariah Carey Of Thanksgiving Songs

Fetty Wap recently stopped by The Morning Hustle for a candid conversation that touched on everything from his legal hurdles to his personal evolution.

Published on April 15, 2026
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The Morning Hustle Fetty Wap Interview Cover
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Fetty Wap recently stopped by The Morning Hustle for a candid conversation that touched on everything from his legal hurdles to his personal evolution.

Dropping a highly anticipated new album, the trap legend did not hold back. He opened up about the heavy reality of his current travel restrictions, reminding fans that navigating the justice system while trying to maintain a career is an ongoing battle.

Despite the setbacks, his focus remains firmly on delivering fresh music to the community that has always had his back.

A major highlight of the interview was his introduction of Zavier, a persona representing a much more mature version of himself. Wap made it clear that he refuses to be boxed in by his past or the industry’s expectations.

Reflecting on his journey from 2014 to today, he acknowledged the rough patches, including early management and financial struggles, but owned his story. “I don’t regret nothing I ever did,” he stated, explaining how those challenges shaped his current mental awareness and business savvy.

When it comes to the music, his track record speaks for itself. Reminding the culture of his massive impact, he casually mentioned his certified hits and the undeniable street energy of his track “Yams,” which gained massive traction while he was incarcerated.

He kept it real about the industry, explicitly stating he won’t be returning to Rolling Loud, choosing instead to protect his peace and avoid social media drama.

Looking ahead, Fetty Wap is focused on uplifting collaborations and community roots. He shouted out heavyweights like 50 Cent, Chris Brown, and Coi Leray for holding him down during tough times. Fetty Wap is proving that true resilience means learning from the past and stepping boldly into the future.

Fetty Wap Calls His “Sweet Yamz” The Mariah Carey Of Thanksgiving Songs was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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