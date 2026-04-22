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Xzibit Reveals Monthly Income Amid Tax Debt & Divorce Battle

Xzibit Reveals Monthly Income Amid Tax Debt & Divorce Battle

Xzibit says that while he pulls in five figures monthy, he still owes around $1 million to the IRS and is heading to divorce court soon.

Published on April 22, 2026
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Xzibit is currently in the throes of a divorce case involving his estranged wife and a battle with the IRS over a backlog of owed taxes. In a court filing, Xzibit shared his five-figure monthly earnings while also revealing he owes state and federal taxes.

TMZ reports that the outlet obtained documents filed by Xzibit, real name Alvin Joiner, which show that the rapper is earning $66,547 monthly. X also shared that he owes the state of California over $400,000 in back taxes and owes the IRS around $900,000, bringing the total owed to $1.3 million.

Embroiled in a bitter divorce with his estranged wife, Krista Joiner, X also says he has around $2 million in business debt and $1.4 million in personal debt to tackle, along with the tax debt. X also shared that his personal bills snatch $23,566 monthy.

The filing also featured statements from X that said he has no financially significant assets and that all his earnings last year came from touring and a new album he dropped, Kingmaker.

X added that he’s been paying temporary spousal support to his wife and writes that she should not receive additional support once their divorce is final due to her monthly income and his financial hurdles.

The court filing also shows that X has been paying $5,145 monthly in child support to their child he and his wife share.

Xzibit and Krista Joiner are due in divorce court later this month.

Photo: Getty

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