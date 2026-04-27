Celeste Rivas’ Family Speaks Out After Disturbing Autopsy Details Emerge

As per TMZ, the family said through their attorney that they are “absolutely devastated by the release of Celeste’s autopsy report and the horrible, gruesome details described in it.” The statement added that they continue to endure “profound emotional pain” as they grieve their daughter. The newly released report reportedly ruled Celeste’s death a homicide and said she died from multiple penetrating injuries. The findings added another disturbing layer to a case that has already drawn intense attention.

Earlier this week, authorities arrested d4vd, born David Burke. The allegations surrounding the case have already turned it into one of the more tragic and closely watched stories involving a young public figure in recent memory. What makes this case hit even harder is how the details have come out in waves.

For months, people have followed the broad strokes of the investigation, but the release of the autopsy findings has brought a much darker and more intimate layer to the public’s understanding of what happened. For Celeste’s family, that likely means being forced to relive the worst chapter of their lives all over again.

TMZ also reported that the family attended an earlier court hearing, but they do not plan to attend the next one. Given the graphic nature of the details now out in public, that decision is not hard to understand. As the case moves forward, the public will continue to follow the updates. But for Celeste Rivas’ loved ones, this is not just a courtroom story or another viral headline. It is the ongoing pain of losing their daughter while the details continue to unfold.

Celeste was just 14 years old. d4vd has pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder for “financial gain” and murder of a witness to an investigation. He is best known for “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me,” the viral songs that fueled his breakout and helped launch his career as one of the more visible young names in alt-pop.