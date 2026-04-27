HB On The Scene + Everything You Need To Know About The 2026 Met Gala

The 2026 Met Gala will explore 'Costume Art' and 'Fashion Is Art' themes, showcasing diverse body types.

Beyoncé is set to co-chair the event alongside Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams.

Some are calling for a boycott due to billionaire Jeff Bezos being the lead sponsor of the event.

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Every first Monday in May, Hollywood and industry elite assemble at the stairs of the Metropolitian Museum of Art for the Super Bowl of fashion. This year, the prestigious Met Gala takes place on May 4 and HelloBeautiful will be on the scene. We made our red carpet debut last year, proving our audience and millions of eye on social media with in the moment updates and first glimpses at all the big fashion moments.

HB’s editorial director Shamika Sanders, HB’s social media manager Charlene Masona and the director of sponsor & affiliate content Cliché Wynter-Mayo combine for the dream team to bring you updates in real-time.

What’s The Theme?

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

The 2026 Met Gala theme is Costume Art, and the dress code is “Fashion Is Art.” Inspired by the Met’s exhibition that will run from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027. According to Vogue, “Objects in ‘Costume Art’ will be divided into a ‘series of thematic body types,’ ranging from the ‘Naked Body’ and the ‘Classical Body’—both of which are well represented within the museum’s collection—to those, like the “Pregnant Body” and the ‘Aging Body,’ that have more often been overlooked.”

Beyoncé Makes Her Return

Source: Dennis Van Tine – PA Images / Getty

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Beyoncé is set to make her return to the Met Gala after a 10-year hiatus and this time she’s coming back as a co-chair alongside Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams.

The Gala Host Committee will include Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult, and newly announced members Adut Akech, Angela Bassett, Sinéad Burke, Rebecca Hall, Aimee Mullins, Tschabalala Self, Amy Sherald, and Chase Sui Wonders.

Met Gala Controversy

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Some are calling for a boycott of the 2026 Met Gala after it was announced billionaire Jeff Bezos was the lead sponsor of this year’s event.

“The exhibition and benefit are made possible by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos,” said a Met press release in February.

While it is tradition for the Mayor of NYC to attend the event, Mayor Mamdani opted out of the fashion spectacle. He simply stated, he’d prefer to focus on “affordability and making the most expensive city in the United States affordable.”

Where To Watch

Tune into HelloBeautiful’s social media account for live updates from the carpet. The full red carpet will be streamed by Vogue and broadcast live across its digital platforms, including on YouTube and TikTok.

HB On The Scene + Everything You Need To Know About The 2026 Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com