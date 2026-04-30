Prosecutors Allege D4vd Used Chainsaws To Dismember Teen

The murder case involving R&B singer D4vd is moving forward with a rapid series of developments as prosecutors build their arguments. In a new filing, the prosecution alleges that D4vd purchased chainsaws and other items via online retailers, using them to dismember the teen victim.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, prosecutors in Los Angeles County introduced evidence as they stacked their case against the artist born David Anthony Burke, which went public on Wednesday (April 29).

An alarming revelation was the prosecutors’ allegation in the filing that D4vd purchased chainsaws from Amazon and Home Depot under the alias Victoria Mendez. They added that Burke used the chainsaws to amputate the fingers of the 14-year-old victim to remove evidence that would connect him to the crime.

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Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman wrote in a nine-page brief highlighting evidence her office aims to present. Among the details, Silverman said that Burke, who is 21, and the victim began their dealings when the girl was just 11. The brief also added that Burke purchased body bags, a shovel, and other items.

“Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened, very soon after her arrival at his home, defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out,” Silverman wrote.

According to police reports, the victim was last seen at Burke’s Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025. Since the teen’s disappearance, Burke has been seen as a potential suspect but was just recently charged.

D4vd is facing charges of murder, continuous sex abuse of a minor, and corpse mutilation.

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Photo: Getty