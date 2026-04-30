Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Boss Don Season: MIKE’s Young World Festival Will Spotlight Max B

Max B is enjoying his return to music since leaving prison, and is aligning himself with MIKE, one of the great Hip-Hop talents of his generation.

Published on April 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks

Max B has enjoyed a particular amount of status, and his influence on acts like Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Mob, and more is undeniable. MIKE, one of the greatest talents of his generation, will bring his Young World Festival back to Brooklyn, which will spotlight Max B.

The Boss Don Biggavelli might not be a household name among twenty-somethings, who make up the bulk of MIKE’s devoted fanbase, but his presence at Young World Festival suggests that MIKE, just 27 himself, knows the game and sway that the Silver Surfer holds in Hip-Hop.

MIKE’s Young World Festival will feature a performance from the baritone-voiced rapper and producer, who creates beats under the dj blackpwr moniker, and just released a double collaboration album with Earl Sweatshirt and the Surf Gang collective, POMPEII/UTILITY.

Max B and French Montana dropped their collaborative mixtape Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos at the top of the year, which features the track “Ever Since U Left Me (I Went Deaf),” a buzzy, sample-driven track that helped introduce Wavey Crockett’s melodic flows to new listeners.

MIKE’s Young World Festival is baked into the annual Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage series, celebrating its 40th year. This year’s SummerStage series will also feature performances from Long Island legends, De La Soul, Pete Rock, Boot Camp Clik, Bilal, Shaggy, and more.

To learn more about the Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage series, click here.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

max b

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion

    Klay Thompson Goes Live While Enjoying The 'High Seas' Following Split From Megan Thee Stallion

    Bossip

    No One Asked You, Sir: Slim Thug Says He Can't Date Megan Thee Stallion After Her Klay Thompson Breakup--'I'm Good'

    Bossip
    "Miami Vice" Press Conference

    Everything We Know About The Miami Vice Reboot & It's Already Looking Like A Must-See

    Cassius Life
    Super Bowl LX - New England Patriots Media Availability & Practice

    Mike Vrabel Clowned For Counseling Comeback As Alleged Shared Dianna Russini's Spotify Playlist Leaks

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Old man and young woman enjoying red wine on a balcony around sunset
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Trump’s Top Terror Official, Julia Varvaro, Exposed On Sugar Daddy Website

    Comment
    President Trump Makes a Statement From White House After Possible Shooting At WHCA Dinner
    19 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Hit Dog Hollering? : Donald Trump Reacts BIGLY To Jeffrey Epstein Mention During ’60 Minutes’ Interview

    Comment
    17 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Candace Owens The Latest Recipient of Donald Trump’s Racist “Low IQ” Insult

    Comment
    18 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Megan Thee Stallion’s Broadway Run Ends Early, Mase & Cam’ron Share Tired Sexist Opinion On Her Breakup With Klay Thompson

    Comment
    Ellie The Empress
    14 Items
    News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Baes & Baddies: Ellie The Empress Represents “The City Beautiful” With Style

    Comment
    Trending
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Social Media Tells Trick Daddy “Uh Huh, Okay, Shut Up,” After He Trashes Older Women

    Comment
    Ashley Gonzalez Houston Police Department Officer Fired Racist Rant
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Houston Police Department Fires Officer After Viral Racist Rant

    Comment
    Jordan Brand x Nigel Sylvester
    Style & Fashion  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Nigel Sylvester Drops New Mobile Game In Anticipation For The Release Of His “Brick After Brick” Air Jordan 4

    Comment
    HavinMotion
    12 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Washington DC Area Rapper HavinMotion Dies At 22

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Rappers Who Cooned, Oops, We Mean Performed For Trump

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close