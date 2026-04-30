Max B has enjoyed a particular amount of status, and his influence on acts like Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Mob, and more is undeniable. MIKE, one of the greatest talents of his generation, will bring his Young World Festival back to Brooklyn, which will spotlight Max B.

The Boss Don Biggavelli might not be a household name among twenty-somethings, who make up the bulk of MIKE’s devoted fanbase, but his presence at Young World Festival suggests that MIKE, just 27 himself, knows the game and sway that the Silver Surfer holds in Hip-Hop.

MIKE’s Young World Festival will feature a performance from the baritone-voiced rapper and producer, who creates beats under the dj blackpwr moniker, and just released a double collaboration album with Earl Sweatshirt and the Surf Gang collective, POMPEII/UTILITY.

Max B and French Montana dropped their collaborative mixtape Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos at the top of the year, which features the track “Ever Since U Left Me (I Went Deaf),” a buzzy, sample-driven track that helped introduce Wavey Crockett’s melodic flows to new listeners.

MIKE’s Young World Festival is baked into the annual Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage series, celebrating its 40th year. This year’s SummerStage series will also feature performances from Long Island legends, De La Soul, Pete Rock, Boot Camp Clik, Bilal, Shaggy, and more.

To learn more about the Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage series, click here.

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Photo: Getty