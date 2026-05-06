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T.I. Reveals “The King Succession Tour” Featuring Domani & King

T.I. Reveals “The King Succession Tour” Featuring Domani & King

T.I. is hitting the road, announcing his upcoming The King Succession Tour.

Published on May 6, 2026
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T.I. is hitting the road, announcing his upcoming The King Succession Tour.

Set to visit cities nationwide, TIP will be joined by his sons, Domani and King Harris, with the tour kicking off in July and wrapping in August. The Harris family has been on a notable run as of late.

Following the success of his latest single “Let ‘Em Know,” and the announcement of what’s expected to be his final album, Kill The King, the Atlanta MC has stayed busy. He’s also been tapped for Birthday Bash ATL’s 30th anniversary, an important moment not just for Atlanta, but for Hip-Hop as a whole.

T.I. has also handled his feud with 50 Cent, delivering with a gang of diss tracks, including what many consider the knockout blow, “Trauma Bond.” Domani and King stood by their father, each releasing their own diss tracks aimed at 50, making it clear the situation has become a family affair.

Still, TIP drew the line when things escalated too far, specifically when King created a T-shirt referencing 50 Cent’s late mother.

“I said ‘That’s enough’ when I sen that damn T-shirt. I said ‘Man this is enough…Chill out bro.’ I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated. I don’t be out here just doing unto others in ways I don’t want to be done. So I don’t want to see my children doing others the way they like. Man it’s over with. Let it go. Let this sh*t go.”

With family, legacy, and his next chapter all colliding, The King Succession Tour couldn’t have been announced at a better time.

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