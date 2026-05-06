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Delta Airlines Axes Food & Beverage Service On "Short Flights"

Blame Trump: Delta Airlines Elminating Food & Beverage Service On Short Flights

The new policy will begin May 19, and with the American-based airline not offering in-flight meals, snacks, or drinks on hundreds of shorter flights, under 349 miles.

Published on May 6, 2026
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  • The new policy will begin May 19, and with the American-based airline not offering in-flight meals, snacks, or drinks on hundreds of shorter flights, under 349 miles.
  • First class will still service on all flights.
Delta Airlines Axes Food & Beverage Service On "Short Flights"
Kent Nishimura / Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines is the latest airline in the news after Spirit Airlines ceased operations, and unfortunately, this news isn’t great for travelers.

The airline industry is starting to show serious strain, thanks in large part to Trump’s war with Iran, as the cost of jet fuel continues to soar.

While the Trump administration and Republicans are blaming Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for Spirit’s downfall, Spirit Airlines had to cease operations because it could no longer afford fuel, according to the company’s CEO.

Now, Delta Airlines finds itself combating skyrocketing jet fuel costs by not shutting down completely, but instead, passengers will have to suffer after the airline company announced it will be eliminating food and beverage service from 450 daily flights.

The new policy will begin May 19, and with the American-based airline not offering in-flight meals, snacks, or drinks on hundreds of shorter flights, under 349 miles.

“Beginning May 19, Delta is adjusting onboard beverage service to create a more consistent experience across our network. Customers traveling in Delta Comfort and Delta Main on flights 350 miles and above will now receive full beverage and snack service, while shorter flights will no longer offer food and beverage service—with the exception of Delta First, which always receives full service,” a spokesperson for Delta told PEOPLE.

“Even on the small number of flights without beverage service, our crew will continue to be visible, available, and focused on caring for our customers, like they do on every flight.”

But don’t worry, first class regulars, you will still get that service, so it’s only us regular degular folks who will have to spend some money at Hudson News and other ridiculously expensive airline stores before boarding a “short flight.”

Social Media Is Not Taking The News Very Well

Of course, social media is weighing in, and they feel Delta is trying to avoid ending up like Spirit Airlines.

Others are calling it straight up greed.

We feel a long, painful summer is on the way, and it’s all Donald Trump’s fault.

You can see more reactions below.

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