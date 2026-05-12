Meek Mill Crowns “Dreams & Nightmares” As One Of The All-Time Best Rap Songs

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Meek Mill took to social media to talk his talk, per usual.

The North Philly MC recently hit the stage at The Roast of Kevin Hart, closing things out with a performance of his signature record, Dreams and Nightmares. After the performance, Meek made it clear on where he stands on the track’s legacy.

“Dreams and Nightmares one of the best rap songs to ever come out!”

He doubled down on the impact, adding, “From my years on this earth I ever seen nothing with the same impact! Thank God for that lifetime energy shifter!”

Since then, fans online have been split. Some pushed back on the claim, arguing whiles it’s a classic, other records have had a bigger cultural impact.

“Classic record but multiple rappers have songs with bigger IMPACT than that song. Don’t be delusional.”

Others backed Meek heavy, saying the energy that record brings is unmatched.

“Facts, I can tell you every time I’ve been in the club with Rozay, the place absolutely erupts when that song is on. I’ve never seen a club react like that with any other song. Dreams and Nightmares my all time favorite.”

As for what’s next, Meek has been teasing a “Dream Chasers 2.0” for months now, even hinting at a rework of the anthem, but no official release date has been locked in yet.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.