Special Delivery: Ralph Lauren Honored With His Own USPS Forever Stamp

Ralph Lauren has spent decades turning American style into a language of its own, so it only makes sense that the United States Postal Service is putting some respect on his name.

As spotted on High Snobiety, the legendary designer has been tapped by the USPS to curate a new stamp collection in honor of America’s 250th anniversary. The collection, titled American Icons, features 13 stamps built around images that speak to the country’s history, culture and visual identity. Of course, one of them includes a Ralph Lauren signature that longtime Polo heads will recognize immediately.

The standout stamp features a knitted American flag design inspired by Ralph Lauren’s iconic flag sweater, the kind of piece that has lived in closets, vintage shops, family photos and collector conversations for decades. It is very on-brand for Ralph. The man has made an entire world out of denim, flags, western imagery, prep, sport, country clubs, ranches, the Bronx, New York elegance and the American Dream, all while making it feel aspirational instead of costume-like.

For the USPS, Lauren did not just lend his name. He curated the collection, making him the first person to do so for the Postal Service. The American Icons series pulls from Lauren’s archive, along with visuals that have inspired him over the years. The final lineup includes images tied to familiar American staples, including Jackie Robinson’s baseball glove, a weathered pickup truck, a loyal dog, the Empire State Building, a barn, a Diné blanket, a teddy bear, a lighthouse, a hamburger, a racing sailboat, wild horses and the American flag.

In other words, this is not just a fashion stamp. It is Ralph Lauren doing what Ralph Lauren has always done: taking everyday American symbols and giving them a little more polish, romance and cinematic weight. “I love America,” Lauren said, according to Ralph Lauren Magazine. “And these images symbolize the many ideals and aspirations that bind us together. They are the icons of our country — authentic, timeless, and passed down through generations — and reflect the dream of a better life that has always inspired me.”

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The timing also makes sense. America will celebrate its 250th birthday in 2026, and the USPS has been rolling out stamps tied to the milestone and other American cultural touchpoints. Along with Lauren’s American Icons collection, the Postal Service has also announced 2026 stamps connected to figures and themes like Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee, Phillis Wheatley, Route 66, Colorado’s 150th anniversary and the U.S. semiquincentennial.

Lauren’s stamp collection is scheduled to be released on June 9, with a dedication ceremony taking place at the James A. Farley Post Office in Manhattan. A special Ralph Lauren capsule tied to the project is also expected to arrive the same day, including pieces like an American flag sweater, a polo shirt and a ball cap.

For a designer who built one of the most recognizable American fashion houses ever, this one feels pretty full circle. Ralph Lauren’s name has already been stitched into the culture. Now it is officially stamped, too.