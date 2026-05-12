Subscribe
Close
Tech

eBay Hilariously Rejects GameStop's Cash-&-Stock Bid Offer

eBay Tells GameStop We Good, Calls Unsolicited Bid “Neither Credible Nor Attractive

The announcement comes after GameStop's CEO, Ryan Cohen, embarrassed himself when he failed to make sense of the proposed bid for eBay.

Published on May 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • GameStop's CEO, Ryan Cohen faced immediate pushback from experts because eBay is larger than the once-popular video game retailer, with a market cap of roughly $48 billion, while GameStop's is about $10.3 billion.
  • When news first broke that GameStop was making a legit, unsolicited bid to purchase eBay, financial analysts and everyone who knows GameStop is no longer the company it used to be were baffled by the decision.
  • As expected, the jokes are flowing like the store credit GameStop loves to give its customers for the stuff they pawn at the company's remaining retail locations.
eBay Hilariously Rejects GameStop's Cash-&-Stock Bid Offer
Anadolu / eBay / GameStop

After considering GameStop’s offer, eBay flat out said N A H!

When news first broke that GameStop was making a legit, unsolicited bid to purchase eBay, financial analysts and everyone who knows GameStop is no longer the company it used to be were baffled by the decision.

Well, based on the New York Times reporting, while the company did acknowledge GameStop’s bid, they never took it seriously. They officially rejected the cash-and-stock deal reportedly worth about $55 billion, adding that they found the offer to be “neither credible nor attractive.”

Damn.

The announcement comes after GameStop’s CEO, Ryan Cohen, embarrassed himself when he failed to make sense of the proposed bid for eBay, in which he and his company offered $125 per share in a cash-and-stock deal. 

Cohen faced immediate pushback from experts because eBay is larger than the once-popular video game retailer, with a market cap of roughly $48 billion, while GameStop’s is about $10.3 billion.

“The Board, with the support of its independent advisors, has thoroughly reviewed your proposal and has determined to reject it,” Paul Pressler, the chairman of eBay’s board, said in a letter. “We have concluded that your proposal is neither credible nor attractive.”

Welp.

As expected, the jokes are flowing like the store credit GameStop loves to give its customers for the stuff they pawn at the company’s remaining retail locations.

The internet has no chill.

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

Business eBay economy GameStop

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    She Is The Drama! Social Media Erupts With Dramatics & Theatrics Over Cardi & Stefon Diggs' Boo'd Up Behavior At Mother’s Day Event

    Bossip
    Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart

    Tom Brady Takes Aim At Kevin Hart's Affair During Revenge Roast

    Bossip
    Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets - Play-In Tournament

    LaMelo Ball & Ana Montana Announce Birth Of Their 1st Child, LaOne & Social Media Does A Double Take

    Cassius Life
    HBO's LIFE, LARRY, AND THE PURSUIT OF UNHAPPINESS President Obama And Larry David

    Barack Obama And Larry David Are Bringing Chaos To American History With New HBO Show

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Atlanta Rapper Jayy Wick Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man Multiple Times

    Comment
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
    beyonce  |  Written By Weso

    Inside Beyoncé & JAŸ-Z Exclusive, Invite-Only Met Gala After-Party

    Comment
    NYC Mayor Mamdami, Gov. Hochul And NYPD Commissioner Make Safety Announcement
    2 Items
    Viral Video  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    NYPD Captain Gets Reassigned After Calling Mayor Zohran Mamdani “An Embarrassment”

    Comment
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Cardi B Admits She Was Sick While Killing It At The Met Gala

    Comment
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings
    2 Items
    ASAP Rocky  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Seemingly Shut Down Met Gala Tension Talk

    Comment
    Trending
    The Game Performs At L'Olympia Paris
    50 cent  |  Written By Weso

    The Game Pulls Up To NYC Club, Immediately Calls 50 Cent Out

    Comment
    NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

    Comment
    Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart
    16 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Kevin Hart’s Roast Delivered Doses Of Race-Tinged Jokes & Questionable Humor (Op-Ed)

    Comment
    2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards - Show
    20 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Sean Duffy Slammed For New “Tone Deaf” Family Reality Show

    Comment
    31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
    dr. dre  |  Written By Weso

    Dr. Dre & Kendrick Lamar Support Former High School At Groundbreaking Ceremony In Compton

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close