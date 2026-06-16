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StockX Store Opens In SoHo, Authenticity Still Not Guaranteed?

StockX Store Opens Up In NYC, Authenticity Guaranteed?

Published on June 16, 2026
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Stock X logo in neon green text on a black background.
Source: StockX / StockX

StockX may no longer be the most reputable place to purchase sneakers on the secondary market these days, thanks to accusations of the online marketplace passing off bootleg sneakers as authentic from both customers and even Nike. But, it’s still going strong in 2026, and its latest brick-and-mortar store is proof that it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

As reported by Sneaker News, StockX is returning to the street scene as it has just reopened its physical store in New York City at 237 Lafayette Street in SoHo. Turning what was once a drop-off spot for resellers looking to move their products into an actual retail spot, StockX is hoping to once again be the go-to place for people looking to pay resale prices for merchandise that has become impossible to find for retail.

While StockX still doesn’t guarantee the authenticity of said products as it once did, it still has a hardcore consumer base that will take its word at face value, as it does at times offer better deals than its secondary market rivals, GOAT and eBay, among others.

Per Sneaker News:

The StockX store has long been convenient for local sellers, allowing them to skip the tedious shipping process by dropping off sold items in-store. Now buyers have a good reason to swing by too. The new space features a curated assortment of nearly 300 products, including ample sneakers, at any given time, a more earnest reflection of the brand’s full business. The scale and speed at which StockX can flip product figures to be a key draw as well. The Knicks-inspired Nike Air Force 1 “NYC,” for example, would sell like hot cakes right now.

Beyond retail, the store doubles as a base for StockX’s growing agency ambitions, hosting brand activations and sessions with key figures from sports, sneakers, and streetwear. The platform has been quietly stepping into a more active role in the sneaker drop ecosystem, recently serving as the official partner for KidSuper’s Bape World Cup collection as well as the first-ever Sneaker News collab.

The store should see some good foot traffic given its location.

Will you be checking out the StockX store in SoHo? Let us know in the comments section below.

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